"His best innings in international cricket" - Fans react as David Miller’s century helps SA post 212 vs AUS in 2023 World Cup semifinal

David Miller starred with the bat as South Africa posted 212 against Australia in their 2023 World Cup semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16. The left-handed batter scored 101 runs off 116 balls, including five sixes and eight boundaries.

He also shared a crucial 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Heinrich Klaasen. It was Miller's sixth ODI ton and perhaps his most significant one so far.

Miller came out to bat after the Proteas were reduced to 24/4. He stayed tall as wickets continued to tumble at the end, helping his team reach a respectable total by the end of the innings. The southpaw was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins, caught out by Travis Head at the boundary ropes in the 49th over.

Fans on X lauded Miller for his magnificient knock. One user wrote:

"What a century by miller.Words are not worth of describing how important miller hundred today was for South Africa .He has scored this century in unparalleled circumstances. By far his best innings in international cricket."

David Miller’s ton helps South Africa set a 213-run target for Australia in 2023 World Cup semifinal

David Miller’s century helped South Africa score 212 runs in 49.4 overs in the 2023 World Cup semifinal clash against Australia.

Opting to bat first, the Proteas had the worst possible start as a double strike from Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc reduced them to 24/4 in 11.5 overs. Miller and Klaasen then rescued South Africa with a 95-run stand before part-time spinner Travis Head struck twice to put the brakes back on.

Australian captain Pat Cummins then joined the party by removing Gerald Coetzee before getting the big fish Miller. Starc came back to the attack and dismissed Keshav Maharaj to further restrict a late flurry in the South African inning.

Cummins, who also dismissed Kagiso Rabada, emerged as the pick of the bowlers along with Starc, with both pacers taking three wickets apiece. Hazlewood and Head bagged two apiece to bundle out the Proteas in 49.4 overs.

The winner will face Team India in the 2023 World Cup final, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Australia have won the trophy five times, while the Proteas are yet to win the World Cup.

At the time of writing, Australia are batting at 60/0 after six overs. They need 153 more runs in 44 overs to win the match.