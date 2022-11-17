"His best position is at the top of the order" - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels the Men in Blue should try Rishabh Pant as an opener in the T20Is against New Zealand. The stand-in vice-captain has been in and out of the T20I team as he hasn't been able to perform consistently in the middle order.

However, Jaffer believes that Pant can take advantage of the field restrictions and get India off to a flying start. The southpaw has already played a cameo against each of England and South Africa earlier in the year, showing glimpses of what he can do in the powerplay.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the India vs New Zealand series opener on November 18, here's what Jaffer had to say about Rishabh Pant's role:

"I don't think Rishabh has batted there (finisher). He has batted at No. 4 or No. 5 even for the Delhi Capitals, but those places are sealed by Surya and Hardik. I feel that when the field is up and if Rishabh Pant gets going then he is a dangerous player. His best position is at the top of the order."

Sourabh @1handed6 So so excited for Rishabh Pant the T20 opener. As an opener, he has already shown his spark in few chances he got like 27 off 14 vs SA, 26 off 14 vs ENG. There is lot to come surely if he is given security at that spot. So so excited for Rishabh Pant the T20 opener. As an opener, he has already shown his spark in few chances he got like 27 off 14 vs SA, 26 off 14 vs ENG. There is lot to come surely if he is given security at that spot. https://t.co/t8SHZmYFh5

Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant's difficulties in middle order

Wasim Jaffer feels Rishabh Pant has been unable to perform in the middle order as the role there is to get going straightaway with a spread-out field. The former opener has opined that if the southpaw gets to bat in the powerplay, he could already be well-set by the time the first six overs end.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Captain Hardik Pandya, Vice captain Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill in today's practice session in NZ. Captain Hardik Pandya, Vice captain Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill in today's practice session in NZ. https://t.co/fEbUFQidJ9

On this, Jaffer stated:

"Once he gets a start and is 20-30 not out in the powerplay then he is dangerous. Then even if the fielders are out, it doesn't matter to him. But when he comes to bat at No. 5, the field is already out and the pressure is on him. It is difficult for him to hit sixes straightaway. He is such a player from whom you can expect a blistering start."

According to Jaffer, Pant and Shubman Gill should open the batting for India in the first T20I on Friday.

