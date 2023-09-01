"His body language is suffering" - Ramiz Raja advises Pakistan to drop Fakhar Zaman for their Asia Cup 2023 clash against India

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja wants the national team to make a bold call ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 clash against India. The former opener opined that Fakhar Zaman should be dropped as his body language looks shaky right now.

Zaman has struggled with the bat in recent times, managing scores of 2, 30, and 27 in the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan. He also scored only 14 runs in the Men in Green's Asia Cup opener against Nepal in Multan.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ramiz Raja stated the southpaw needs to be rested and benching for a while will give him perspective. He added that India is too good a side for Pakistan to take a chance by picking Fakhar Zaman.

"He played three matches against Afghanistan and couldn't make a mark as well. His body language is suffering, and Pakistan need an in-form opener. If Imam (Ul-Haq) also gets dismissed cheaply, it creates pressure," Raja said.

"Pakistan need to assess Fakhar. I believe they should rest him, give him some time out. Sidelining him is better for him as well as the Pakistan side. He's a good player, Pakistan has given him chances. But against India, with the form that he has, that chance is not worth being taken."

Pakistan failed to start well against a modest Nepal side, losing their openers inside 10 overs. However, centuries from Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed led them to an imposing total of 342/6 in 50 overs before the bowlers bundled Nepal out for 104.

"He is an unorthodox hitter" - Ramiz Raja on Fakhar Zaman

Ramiz Raja further opined that Zaman will take time to find form now and added:

"The big problem is Fakhar Zaman. He is an unorthodox hitter, but when someone like that gets out of form, it takes some time to find solutions on the drawing board. He's a bottom-handed player, plays on the leg-side, somehow he adjusts with that and scores."

India and Pakistan will clash horns at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, September 2. The Men in Blue currently lead the two teams' head-to-head in Asia Cup ODI matches.