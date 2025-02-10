"His bowling isn't suited for 50-over cricket" - Former Pakistan batter makes a huge claim on Indian spinner 

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali believes India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could struggle to replicate his T20 success in ODI cricket. The 33-year-old made his ODI debut on Sunday, February 9, becoming the second-oldest Indian to debut in the format.

Chakravarthy was rewarded with a maiden ODI cap following his Player of the Series-winning performance in the recently concluded five-match T20Is against England. The crafty bowler bagged 14 wickets from five innings at an economy rate of 7.76.

He registered figures of 10-0-54-1 on his ODI debut in Cuttack during the second fixture of the ongoing three-match series against England.

Basit opined that Chakravarthy won't be very effective in 50-over cricket. Explaining the reason, here's what he said in his latest YouTube video (from 3:04 onwards):

Trending

"His bowling isn't suited for 50-over cricket. He would not be able to handle it if there are five fielders in the circle. He survived because it was India's home ground. His length is not what you need to bowl in ODIs."

Varun Chakravarthy is not part of the Men in Blue preliminary 2025 Champions Trophy squad. It remains to be seen if he will be able to find a place in the final squad before the February 12 deadline.

"Straight away, you can't take him in" - Piyush Chawla on chances of Varun Chakraarthy being part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy playing XI

Piyush Chawla believes that Varun Chakravarthy can't straightaway walk into the team's 2025 Champions Trophy playing XI. He pointed out that the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav have performed consistently in the past few years.

Speaking to WION, Chawla said:

"There are bowlers who have been doing well for quite some time. Axar (Patel) and (Ravindra) Jadeja all-rounders and Kuldeep, who has been taking wickets in the middle-overs for long, have been performing. So, straight away, you can't take him (Varun) in."

Rohit Sharma and company will face Bangladesh in their opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The game will be played in Dubai on February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news