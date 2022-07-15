"His celebration and sledging showed that he was under some pressure" - Monty Panesar on Virat Kohli

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar inferred from Virat Kohli's sledging in the fifth Test at Edgbaston that he was under pressure. Panesar opined that the trust issues with the BCCI affected the star batter as he was hardly himself.

Kohli grabbed the spotlight in the fifth Test at Edgbaston against England for engaging in a verbal war with Jonny Bairstow. Although the 33-year-old didn't face any action for his sledging, several former cricketers blasted him over social media for doing so.

Speaking to the Times of India, Panesar questioned Kohli's on-field behavior, saying the celebrations were over-exerted. The 40-year-old felt Kohli seemed under pressure, stemming from his off-field issues with the BCCI.

The former off-spinner said:

"Watching his behavior and everything in England, I asked myself is that really the Virat Kohli? It was a bit over-exerted. It's not him. It wasn't really him. His celebration and sledging showed that he was under some pressure."

Panesar continued:

"It's not the Virat Kohli we know. He has been slightly scarred by some of the trust issues that he had with the BCCI people. He was treated, and how he spoke in the media about it."

The former left-arm spinner also felt he shouldn't have participated in the IPL this year and focused on keeping himself fit for the World Cup, saying:

"Virat now needs to give himself some more time. He needs to be properly refreshed. He needs a real deep rest. He needs his mind and body to be healed."

The 40-year-old added:

"He shouldn't have played in the IPL. IPL was a perfect opportunity to go back and rest - mentally and physically. He should have said I am not going to play IPL and instead focus my energy on the World Cup."

Monty Panesar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kohli, the highest run-getter in tournament history, had an unforgettable IPL 2022. The 33-year-old managed only 341 runs at 16 matches at 22.73, striking at 115.99 with two fifties.

"Virat should be in the squad" - Monty Panesar on his T20 World Cup chances

When asked whether Kohli deserves to be part of the T20 World Cup squad, Panesar asserted that he undoubtedly should, adding:

"Virat should be in the squad. He should be travelling to Australia because you need Virat in the big global tournaments. He's an ambassador of the game. So, you need him there."

The Luton-born former cricketer added:

"Whether he is playing or not playing, he should be there as a squad member. His experience being there can just actually give that confidence to the youngsters who play."

Kohli was the man of the tournament in the 2014 and 2016 World T20, ending both tournaments as the highest run-getter. However, on both occasions, the Men in Blue missed out on the title within touching distance.

