"His dropping percentage is 21" - Rashid Latif makes stunning claim on MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best wicketkeepers Indian cricket has produced.

His unorthodox approach to working behind the stumps was lauded by fans and critics alike as he enjoyed plenty of success. Many current cricketers like Jos Buttler have ended up idolizing Dhoni.

However, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has a different take on this topic. He felt MS Dhoni wasn't as safe behind the stumps as he is thought to be and used statistics to prove his argument.

Speaking about Dhoni on the YouTube channel "Caught Behind," here's what Latif had to say:

"Dhoni was a batsman-wicketkeeper. Obviously, Dhoni is a very big name. But if I go into stats, his dropping percentage is 21 percent, which is huge, huge."

Latif also claimed that these stats do not justify the good work that keepers like himself and others from his era did because they came into effect pretty late. He added:

"You can't use my record because this particular record came into being from 2002 or 2003. We had already played by then."

Apart from MS Dhoni, Latif also spoke about other wicketkeepers

Latif also gave his opinion on some other wicketkeepers who played for other teams at the same time MS Dhoni shone for India. He spoke about the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher and Tim Paine.

However, the former Pakistan cricketer reckons South Africa's Quinton de Kock has been the best keeper over the past decade and a half. His reason for the same was the workload that De Kock has had to manage due to the added responsibility of opening the innings. Latif stated:

"Adam Gilchrist had percentage of only 11, Mark Boucher was very good. Australia's Tim Paine started well but, towards the end, dropped a lot of catches."

He added:

"If you look at the best in last 15 years, then I would say Quinton de Kock is superb, has kept in all three formats and batted at the top of the order in white ball cricket."

Will India's Rishabh Pant end up with a lesser drop percentage than Dhoni at the end of his career? Let us know in the comments.

