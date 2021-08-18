You can see by his enthusiasm and intensity that Test cricket means everything to Virat Kohli: Kevin Pietersen

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has stated that Virat Kohli’s enthusiasm and intensity proves Test cricket means everything to him. Pietersen added that Kohli and India’s passion for Test cricket augurs well for the traditional format of the game.

India recently defeated England at Lord’s by 151 runs in the second Test of the five-match series. Despite being behind going into the final day, the visitors made a stellar comeback to clinch the tense encounter.

Writing in his blog for Betway, Pietersen hailed Kohli as well as the Indian side.

"Virat Kohli is fantastic for Test cricket. Knowing Virat Kohli the way that I do, I know the huge impetus he puts on following in the footsteps of his heroes. His heroes are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and other legends of Test match cricket.

"You can see by his enthusiasm, intensity, and the way he rallies his troops. Test cricket still means everything to him. Kohli knows that to be considered a legend of the game, he needs to deliver in this format as well as in T20.

"That’s why he puts so much importance on this format and at a time when Test cricket needs all the love it can get, how good is it to see a global superstar so passionate about it."

KL Rahul was the star performer for India in the first innings at Lord’s with a hard-fought century. Joe Root’s unbeaten 180, however, saw England move ahead.

The hosts seemed in control of the game until a match-defining partnership of 89 between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in India’s second innings stunned England.

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj then combined to claim seven wickets and bowl India to a famous victory.

What a game of cricket 👌

Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys 🇮🇳 💪 pic.twitter.com/hSgmxkLiiP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

Kohli values his team producing results in all conditions: Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen further wrote in his column that India have done very well away from home recently because Kohli values winning irrespective of the conditions. The former England captain reckoned:

"He values his team producing in all conditions, and so to have watched his team win in Australia and then have gone one up in England with a victory at Lord’s will satisfy him hugely.

"It’s very difficult for subcontinental teams to come to England and perform, but they would probably be 2-0 up after two matches if it weren’t for the rain at Trent Bridge.

"The way that Mohammed Siraj bowled on day five summed it up – intensity, heart and quality. It’s amazing for Test cricket that India – who are the number one brand in the game – are so vocal and so passionate about it. It all bodes well for the format."

The third Test of the India-England series will be played in Headingley, Leeds from August 25.

