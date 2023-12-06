“His exit affected New Zealand’s bowling in a big way” - Wasim Akram reflects on Kiwis’ 2023 World Cup campaign

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram reckons that losing pacer Matt Henry due to injury had a significant impact on New Zealand’s 2023 World Cup campaign.

The Kiwis began the World Cup with four consecutive wins but then lost four matches in a row before registering a victory in their last league game. They bowed out of the competition with a loss to India in the semi-final.

Reviewing New Zealand’s journey in the ICC event, Akram opined that injuries, particularly the one that Henry suffered in the league stage of the tournament, hurt the team’s fortunes. The Pakistan legend told Sportskeeda:

“Injuries affected New Zealand’s campaign. Matt Henry was bowling so well. In some matches, Lockie Ferguson also got injured. Their captain [Kane Williamson] also picked up an injury after getting fit. The injuries impacted their campaign especially in the bowling department.”

Henry took 11 wickets in seven matches in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 28.63 and an economy rate 5.79. He began the tournament with consecutive three-wicket hauls against England and Netherlands, but was not as successful in the subsequent matches.

Akram added that while Tim Southee is very experienced, his lack of pace made him less effective in the World Cup.

“Southee is very experienced, but he has lost pace. Variations like slower ball bouncers work in T20 cricket, but in 50-overs cricket, you need pace, which Henry had while bowling with the new ball. He was getting wickets as well. His exit affected New Zealand’s bowling in a big way,” Akram said.

After recovering from his injury, Southee played four matches in the 2023 World Cup, claiming seven wickets at an average of 36.57.

“What New Zealand does with its limited resources, many countries can follow them” - Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir opined that New Zealand’s achievements despite having a small pool of players are highly commendable. He stated that while the Kiwis might not have won the World Cup, they know how to maximize their limited resources.

“It is important to remember that they have a very small pool of players. They are not like Pakistan or India - only 50 players play cricket there. Here, the number is 50,000. Despite not having that pool of players, playing three finals and two semi-finals is a massive achievement,” Gambhir said.

“They are not a big nation like Australia. It’s very easy to say that New Zealand has not won a World Cup. Look at their pool as well. South Africa is such a big sporting nation, they also haven’t won it. What New Zealand does with its limited resources, many countries can follow them. They will do well in the 2024 T20 World Cup as well irrespective of whether they win or not,” the former India opener added.

Before reaching the semi-final of 2023 World Cup, New Zealand finished runners-up in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups.