"His heart wasn’t in the game” - Former India cricketer’s stunning remark on Rishabh Pant amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Rishabh Pant's injury could be a massive setback for them despite the wicketkeeper looking out of sorts at the beginning of his innings on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. The 27-year-old continued his incredible form by racing to 37 off 47 deliveries with two boundaries and a maximum.However, Pant was struck flush on his foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, resulting in him being carried off the ground by an ambulance. His status for the rest of the game remains uncertain, as his scan results are awaited.Talking about Pant's injury after Day 1 of the fourth Test on ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar said (4:35):&quot;It's a massive setback. Today, when he started, he looked a little off-color, almost like his heart wasn't in the game. But, slowly, he came into his own, and just when he was starting to get into his groove to get another big score, that happened. It's a big moment. Yet, this is more about the second innings performance - this match and series.&quot;He continued:&quot;But, if Rishabh Pant is not able to bat at all and if it's a very serious injury, you've got to feel really sorry for him. His body has been ravaged by incidents that have happened in his life, so to go through this is going to be tough. Indian team will miss him for this and the next Test.&quot;Pant has been in outstanding form in the series, scoring 462 runs in seven innings at an average of 77 with two centuries and as many half-centuries.&quot;He must have felt, I have to also be looking to score runs&quot; - Sanjay Manjrekar on KL Rahul's dismissalSanjay Manjrekar believes veteran batter KL Rahul's dismissal on Day 1 happened due to his urge to score runs instead of persisting with defense. The 33-year-old looked untroubled throughout his stay, moving to 46 off 97 balls, before nicking away to third slip to be dismissed.&quot;Somewhere, he must have felt, I have to also be looking to score runs. And the backfoot punch was a shot that he got away in that innings. He is an intelligent guy and must have thought in his head, if he has to get runs, this is one length where he can punch and get a four. That's what he tried to do because otherwise he is quite happy defending,&quot; said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source).Like Pant, Rahul has been in incredible form throughout the England series, with 421 runs at an average of over 60. Despite his untimely dismissal, India capitalized on the solid start and moved to 264/4 at stumps on Day 1.