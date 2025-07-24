"His heart wasn’t in the game” - Former India cricketer’s stunning remark on Rishabh Pant amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 24, 2025 11:15 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant had to be carried off the field after suffering a foot injury on Day 1 at Manchester [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Rishabh Pant's injury could be a massive setback for them despite the wicketkeeper looking out of sorts at the beginning of his innings on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. The 27-year-old continued his incredible form by racing to 37 off 47 deliveries with two boundaries and a maximum.

Ad

However, Pant was struck flush on his foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, resulting in him being carried off the ground by an ambulance. His status for the rest of the game remains uncertain, as his scan results are awaited.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talking about Pant's injury after Day 1 of the fourth Test on ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar said (4:35):

"It's a massive setback. Today, when he started, he looked a little off-color, almost like his heart wasn't in the game. But, slowly, he came into his own, and just when he was starting to get into his groove to get another big score, that happened. It's a big moment. Yet, this is more about the second innings performance - this match and series."
Ad

He continued:

"But, if Rishabh Pant is not able to bat at all and if it's a very serious injury, you've got to feel really sorry for him. His body has been ravaged by incidents that have happened in his life, so to go through this is going to be tough. Indian team will miss him for this and the next Test."
Ad

Pant has been in outstanding form in the series, scoring 462 runs in seven innings at an average of 77 with two centuries and as many half-centuries.

"He must have felt, I have to also be looking to score runs" - Sanjay Manjrekar on KL Rahul's dismissal

Ad

Sanjay Manjrekar believes veteran batter KL Rahul's dismissal on Day 1 happened due to his urge to score runs instead of persisting with defense. The 33-year-old looked untroubled throughout his stay, moving to 46 off 97 balls, before nicking away to third slip to be dismissed.

"Somewhere, he must have felt, I have to also be looking to score runs. And the backfoot punch was a shot that he got away in that innings. He is an intelligent guy and must have thought in his head, if he has to get runs, this is one length where he can punch and get a four. That's what he tried to do because otherwise he is quite happy defending," said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source).

Like Pant, Rahul has been in incredible form throughout the England series, with 421 runs at an average of over 60. Despite his untimely dismissal, India capitalized on the solid start and moved to 264/4 at stumps on Day 1.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications