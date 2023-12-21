"His international career is over?" - Fans react as India bench Yuzvendra Chahal for 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did not find a place in India's playing XI for the third and final ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21.

Chahal returned to India's ODI setup for the three-match series against South Africa. The re-emergence of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has led to the seasoned campaigner falling in the pecking order regarding wrist spinners.

Chahal was also overlooked for the all-important 2023 World Cup earlier this year. While the leg-spinner was recalled to the 50-over team, he did not feature in a single game in South Africa.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Yuzvendra Chahal being benched in all three fixtures. Here are some of the top reactions:

The Indian think tank rested Kuldeep Yadav for the ODI series decider on Thursday. However, the team management gave the nod to all-rounder Washington Sundar over Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first. At the time of writing India were at 24/0 in 3.3 overs.

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1, and the winner of the third encounter will take home the trophy.

Yuzvendra Chahal last played for India in August 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal lost his place in India's white-ball teams following the side's tour of West Indies earlier this year. He was benched for all three ODIs against the Caribbean side.

While he did feature in the subsequent five-match T20I series, he failed to make a significant impact. The veteran bowler finished with five wickets from as many outings at an economy rate of 9.05.

With the 2024 T20 World Cup coming up next year, the 33-year-old will look to deliver stellar performances for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League to be back in the reckoning of national selectors.

Chahal was in admirable form during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, bagging 18 wickets from eight matches for Haryana.

