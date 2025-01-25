"His journey is nothing short of inspirational" - Fans hail Arshdeep Singh for winning ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 award

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh was named the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year 2024 on January 25. Since debuting for India in 2022, Arshdeep has gone from strength to strength in the shortest format, becoming their all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

The 25-year-old achieved that feat in the opening T20I of the ongoing series against England. Arshdeep's overall T20I numbers read an outstanding 97 wickets at an average of 17.90 in 61 outings.

Coming to his extraordinary 2024 season, the talented pacer bagged 36 wickets in 18 T20Is at an average of 13.50 and an economy of 7.49. He played a vital role in helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup, finishing as the tournament's joint-leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps at an average of 12.64 and an economy of 7.16 in eight matches.

Arshdeep was also the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is in 2024 despite being the only one in the top 10 with less than 20 matches.

Fans on X could not help but hail Arshdeep Singh for his incredible achievement with the following reactions:

The praises continued for Arshdeep, with one fan saying:

"Arshdeep, you are the true gem of Indian cricket team."

"Arshdeep Singh is unstoppable! The ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024. From a debut in 2022 to becoming a cornerstone of Indian cricket in just 2 & half years, his journey is nothing short of inspirational. Indian cricket shines bright with him," tweeted a fan.

"Thankyou @ICC for kicking out ZimBabar from the race and awarding the deserving one," a fan said.

Arshdeep Singh was one of four Indians to be named in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024

Arshdeep Singh was one of four Indian players to break through and make the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024. The left-arm pacer was joined by Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, all of whom played major roles in India's T20 World Cup victory.

The Men in Blue enjoyed an incredible run in T20Is last year, winning four consecutive bilateral series after their unbeaten T20 World Cup campaign.

The rest of the lineup featured Phil Salt, Travis Head, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024:

Rohit Sharma(c), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

