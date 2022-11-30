"His numbers against top sides are not that good" - Twitterati express their concern about Shubman Gill after early dismissal in third ODI

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill departed after scoring just 13 runs in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30. The youngster's stint at the crease came to an end courtesy of a soft dismissal towards the end of the powerplay.

He put in the hard yards alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan against the new ball. The opening pair were at the receiving end of a probing spell after being put into bat for the third time in succession in the series.

Tim Southee and Matt Henry got the ball to move around at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. While Dhawan managed to show some intent by stepping down the track, Gill chose to take his time.

It took the youngster 12 deliveries to get off the mark, by which time the bowlers contested his outside edge several times. He managed to keep his bat close to his body on most occasions to avoid a potential dismissal.

Shubman Gill eventually injected some momentum into his innings by chipping over the infield and challenging the longer boundaries down the ground. He seemed good to go after scoring back-to-back boundaries right before being dismissed by Adam Milne.

He flicked a delivery that drifted onto the pads, straight to Mitchell Santner, placed at square leg. The all-rounder completed an easy catch to end Gill's scratchy innings at the crease.

Following his dismissal, the Twitterati highlighted the young batter's lack of big scores against prominent opposition in his budding career so far. One fan tweeted:

"Gill[']s numbers against the top sides aren[']t that good"

Here are some of the reactions:

5meoAkib @akib27690640 Gills numbers against the top sides arent that good Gills numbers against the top sides arent that good

Aravint @aravint_2107 Gill not scoring, Iyer getting a million lives, Pant reflexes are poor, Shaw can't get a game.... Gill not scoring, Iyer getting a million lives, Pant reflexes are poor, Shaw can't get a game.... https://t.co/ddEizPfaAX

Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ @OverMidWicket Shubman Gill in the first innings of and ODI match in 2022:



Inns: 6

Runs: 400

Avg: 100

SR: 106

50s: 3

100s : 1



Today was his first failure. Shubman Gill in the first innings of and ODI match in 2022:Inns: 6Runs: 400Avg: 100SR: 10650s: 3100s : 1Today was his first failure.

Cricket Crazy @CricketCrazy00 @mufaddal_vohra Gill played in place of Rohit and played like him @mufaddal_vohra Gill played in place of Rohit and played like him

Sanjeev 🎙️ @worldofsanjeev



And Gill loses his wicket as I completed this tweet! India's Cricket Management needs to be interrogated. #ShubhmanGill and a handful of players have got a longer run in a shorter duration in LOIs compared to #SanjuSamson . There is no explanation whatsoever.And Gill loses his wicket as I completed this tweet! India's Cricket Management needs to be interrogated. #ShubhmanGill and a handful of players have got a longer run in a shorter duration in LOIs compared to #SanjuSamson. There is no explanation whatsoever. And Gill loses his wicket as I completed this tweet!

Sai Krishna💫 @SaiKingkohli Rofat-esque innings from Gill Rofat-esque innings from Gill

Basit Subhani @BasitSubhani Shubman Gill is destined for bigger things. Just matter of time! India should invest in him instead of KL Rahul Shubman Gill is destined for bigger things. Just matter of time! India should invest in him instead of KL Rahul

Virarsh @Cheeku218 Gill in this NZ series



50(66) on 350 pitch



45(45) in 28 overs match on a flat pitch



13(23)



While Gill in previous SA ODI series



1st ODI & 2nd ODI- Single digit



3rd ODI - Scored 49 runs while chasing just 100 runs with no pressure



Not even a single good knock against NZ/SA Gill in this NZ series50(66) on 350 pitch45(45) in 28 overs match on a flat pitch13(23)While Gill in previous SA ODI series1st ODI & 2nd ODI- Single digit3rd ODI - Scored 49 runs while chasing just 100 runs with no pressure Not even a single good knock against NZ/SA

Arindam @movienut03 @on_drive23 I noticed a pattern in Gill's batting, whenever he doesn't score quickly at the beginning of the innings, he somehow succumbed sooner or later. Today is an example. @on_drive23 I noticed a pattern in Gill's batting, whenever he doesn't score quickly at the beginning of the innings, he somehow succumbed sooner or later. Today is an example.

Gaurav @82Downunder



30 innings

803 runs

28 avg

4 50s

0 100s



This is how generational looks like Shubhman gill vs top sides in international cricket30 innings803 runs28 avg4 50s0 100sThis is how generational looks like Shubhman gill vs top sides in international cricket30 innings803 runs28 avg4 50s0 100sThis is how generational looks like 💀

Rishv @afanofking Openers handled new ball really well.

Except that shot from gill Openers handled new ball really well.Except that shot from gill

CricketGame @Sarma7 Shubman Gill has to work on leg glance shot to make it finer. Kiwis has identified and already exploiting this weakness #INDvsNZ Shubman Gill has to work on leg glance shot to make it finer. Kiwis has identified and already exploiting this weakness #INDvsNZ

Ashwin Kumar @ashwin_kumarV Shubman Gill has had a decent tour (barring today) so far. Really wish this is the start of something very special. #NZvsIND Shubman Gill has had a decent tour (barring today) so far. Really wish this is the start of something very special. #NZvsIND

_ @HessonHive Shubman Gill in ODis excluding Zimbabwe and West Indies



Avg : 29.62

SR : 81.72



Like to like replacement for Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill in ODis excluding Zimbabwe and West IndiesAvg : 29.62SR : 81.72Like to like replacement for Rohit Sharma

Sumeet @Wr0ng_Un

Annoying.

#Gill

#NZvIND Got through the tough phase of the game, only to get out to a leg-side delivery.Annoying. Got through the tough phase of the game, only to get out to a leg-side delivery.Annoying.#Gill#NZvIND

Team India rebuild after Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan depart but in danger again

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan joined Shubman Gill in the pavilion soon after the latter's dismissal. The southpaw chose to step down the track in his trademark fashion, but did not get any connection, leading to Adam Milne's ball to crash into the stumps.

With both openers back inside the hut, the visitors were placed at 55/2 after 13 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then joined hands and added 30 runs before the latter was dismissed for 10. Suryakumar Yadav recorded a rare failure, while Iyer was caught at cover for 49 to leave India in a spot of bother.

Deepak Hooda (3*) and Washington Sundar (8*) were at the crease with the visitors placed at 131/5 after 28 overs at the time of writing.

Does Shubman Gill have a problem scoring against the top sides? Let us know what you think.

