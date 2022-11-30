"His numbers against top sides are not that good" - Twitterati express their concern about Shubman Gill after early dismissal in third ODI

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill departed after scoring just 13 runs in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30. The youngster's stint at the crease came to an end courtesy of a soft dismissal towards the end of the powerplay.
He put in the hard yards alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan against the new ball. The opening pair were at the receiving end of a probing spell after being put into bat for the third time in succession in the series.
Tim Southee and Matt Henry got the ball to move around at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. While Dhawan managed to show some intent by stepping down the track, Gill chose to take his time.
It took the youngster 12 deliveries to get off the mark, by which time the bowlers contested his outside edge several times. He managed to keep his bat close to his body on most occasions to avoid a potential dismissal.
Shubman Gill eventually injected some momentum into his innings by chipping over the infield and challenging the longer boundaries down the ground. He seemed good to go after scoring back-to-back boundaries right before being dismissed by Adam Milne.
He flicked a delivery that drifted onto the pads, straight to Mitchell Santner, placed at square leg. The all-rounder completed an easy catch to end Gill's scratchy innings at the crease.
Following his dismissal, the Twitterati highlighted the young batter's lack of big scores against prominent opposition in his budding career so far. One fan tweeted:
"Gill[']s numbers against the top sides aren[']t that good"
Here are some of the reactions:
Team India rebuild after Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan depart but in danger again
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan joined Shubman Gill in the pavilion soon after the latter's dismissal. The southpaw chose to step down the track in his trademark fashion, but did not get any connection, leading to Adam Milne's ball to crash into the stumps.
With both openers back inside the hut, the visitors were placed at 55/2 after 13 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then joined hands and added 30 runs before the latter was dismissed for 10. Suryakumar Yadav recorded a rare failure, while Iyer was caught at cover for 49 to leave India in a spot of bother.
Deepak Hooda (3*) and Washington Sundar (8*) were at the crease with the visitors placed at 131/5 after 28 overs at the time of writing.
Does Shubman Gill have a problem scoring against the top sides? Let us know what you think.
Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.