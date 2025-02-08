"His prime days are over" - Fans erupt after Babar Azam perishes for just 10 in PAK vs NZ ODI tri-series opener

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam departed cheaply against New Zealand in the ODI tri-series opener at his home ground the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 8. The right-handed batter was caught by Glenn Phillips at mid-wicket off Michael Bracewell, walking back for just 10 runs off 23 balls. As a result, the Men in Green lost their opening wicket for 52.

The dismissal came in the 10th over. Bracewell bowled a shorter delivery and got it to turn in towards middle and leg. Babar tried to play with the turn but ended up chipping it to end the powerplay with a breakthrough for the visitors.

This was Babar’s fifth consecutive failure with the bat after returning with a string of low scores of 8, 5, 1, and 31 in the recently concluded two-match home Test series against the West Indies. However, he was the leading run-scorer during Pakistan’s tour of South Africa last year. The 30-year-old amassed 193 runs in four ODIs, averaging 48.25 with the help of two half-centuries.

Trending

Fans on X slammed Babar Azam for his lean patch with the bat. One user wrote:

"They are extremely immature, those people who call Babar Azam a king. He's a useless player."

Another user commented:

"I think we need to move on from Babar Azam. His prime days are over."

A third user added:

"Babar Azam, as always, wastes balls and gets out after giving an easy catch. What a loser!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Babar Azam fails to deliver again as opener for Pakistan in ODIs

With just 10 runs, Babar Azam failed to deliver again as an opener for Pakistan in ODIs. The Lahore batter has managed just 36 runs in three innings while opening the innings for the Men in Green. He previously opened for Pakistan against England in 2015.

Babar's failures as an opener came even despite him amassing nearly 3,000 runs while batting opening for Pakistan in T20Is. His form remains critical for the defending champions in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 18.

In the ongoing contest, the hosts are at 105/2 after 20.2 overs while chasing 331 at the time or writing.

Follow the PAK vs NZ ODI live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️