"His skill level was very high" - Robin Uthappa names former Pakistan bowler as the toughest he has ever faced

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has named the toughest bowler he has ever faced in his playing career. The explosive right-handed batter claimed that Mohammad Asif has been the most challenging bowler for him.

Asif, who made his international debut in 2005, is one of the best swing bowlers produced by Pakistan. Although the right-arm seamer enjoyed only a short career, he enjoyed a fulfilling run, especially in Test cricket. He picked up 106 wickets in just 23 Tests at 24.36, with seven fifers and a 10-wicket haul.

In early 2020, former England batter Kevin Pietersen revealed that he had no idea when Asif was bowling and that modern-day batters are lucky not to be facing him.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International League T20 in the UAE, the Karnataka-born cricketer said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan:

"Mohammad Asif was the toughest Pakistan bowler I faced. His skill level was very high. Asif used to swing the ball, and you cannot compare him with Shaheen Shah Afridi."

However, Asif's career went down the drain after becoming embroiled in a spot-fixing controversy alongside Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt during the 2010 England tour. The Punjab-born bowler copped a ban from all forms of cricket for seven years and spent a few months in prison in England.

Robin Uthappa has been in decent form in the International League T20

Meanwhile, Uthappa, playing for the Dubai Capitals, has been in decent nick in the ongoing International League T20 tournament in the UAE. The 37-year-old has accumulated 152 runs in five matches at 30.40 with a promising strike rate of 134.51.

The latest game of the tournament saw the Capitals brushing aside MI Emirates by 16 runs in a high-scoring contest in Abu Dhabi. Uthappa, who opened the innings with Joe Root, made 26 in a 78-run opening stand.

After his departure, a 119-run stand between Root and Rovman Powell propelled their side to 222. In response, Kieron Pollard struck 86 off 38 balls, but MI Emirates fell short.

