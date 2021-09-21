“His support has been amazing” – Alyssa Healy on Mitchell Starc’s presence in the Australia Women’s camp

Australian women’s wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy has expressed her gratitude to her husband Mitchell Starc for his support during the challenging quarantine period and for his presence at her team camp.

During an interview with 7Cricket, Healy highlighted Mitchell Starc’s role with the Australian women's team and the sacrifices he has made to be with her.

“It’s very nice to have him here," said Healy. "I am really happy to be involved in a group like this that’s so welcoming of everybody into our squad. Mitch has come in and just become a part of the team. He was a part of the team session yesterday and then running with the girls the day before. So, he’s fitting in, catching the girls whenever he can and helping out,” continued Healy.

“I am obviously grateful that he’s here. He has sacrificed some of his training to be here and did four weeks of quarantine in the last five weeks. His support has been amazing, and the girls are enjoying with him around too.”

Despite the challenges of bio-bubble confinements, Australian cricket’s star couple decided to be together during Healy’s international assignment against the visiting Indian women's team.

Mitchell Starc was coming off a fortnight’s quarantine in Adelaide after returning from Australia’s white-ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. He then entered another quarantine with wife Alyssa Healy for the series with India Women.

It has been a difficult year for Mitchell Starc, who lost his father in February this year. Moreover, the Australian men's team haven’t done well across formats this year. Next month, the left-arm pacer will soon enter another bubble with the men’s team for the T20 World Cup.

Alyssa Healy stars for Australia Women against visiting India

Alyssa Healy’s run-a-ball 77 helped Australian women notch their 25th ODI win on the trot. The nine-wicket win at Mackay now sees them lead the series against the visiting Indians 1-0.

The 31-year-old became the fastest to reach 2,000 runs in terms of balls faced in women’s ODIs. She reached the milestone off 1954 balls. England’s Nat Sciver (2,061) and Australia’s Meg Lanning (2,069) were the previous quickest to the mark.

One of the most destructive batters in women’s cricket, Alyssa Healy has 2,004 runs from 80 ODIs at an average of 34.55 and a strike rate of 102.5.

