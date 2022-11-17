"His time is really up for New Zealand"- Former NZ cricketer on Martin Guptill

Former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison believes that there will be more players like Trent Boult and James Neesham, who will opt out of central contracts to focus on spending more time with their families.

Morrison gave the example of veteran opener Martin Guptill. Despite being their highest scorer in T20Is, the Kiwis preferred young Finn Allen over Guptill in the T20 World Cup. They have also left him out of the upcoming home series against India.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Danny Morrison explained why it is perhaps fair for these players to sacrifice playing cricket and focus on being there for their loved ones. He said:

"100 percent (on whether more players will opt out of central contracts). Someone like Martin Guptill, who hasn't played much. His time is really up for New Zealand. He has a young family, a two-year-old and a four-and-a-half year old. So fairplay to him to decide to sacrifice his time away and play in New Zealand to be with his family."

Danny Morrison on Trent Boult's decision on New Zealand future

Another player whose name is missing from the T20I squad against India is left-arm pacer Trent Boult. He did feature in the T20 World Cup but has made it clear that he wants to play franchise cricket. The 33-year-old stated that he wants to spend more time with his family, which is why he is opting out of central contracts.

On this, Danny Morrison stated:

"It's about choosing whether you want to play Tests and ODIs or go down the franchise route having the risk of no central contract. Boult has gone that way and understandably he wants to make hay while the sun shines for his family back home."

The first of the three T20Is between the Kiwis and India will be played on Friday, November 18.

NZ T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham.

