"History at the Home of Cricket" - Twitter recalls India's incredible win at Lord's after 28 years on this day in 2014

Eight years ago on this day, Team India under MS Dhoni's captaincy made history at Lord's. The visitors won a Test at the 'Home of Cricket' after 28 long years, which was only their second Test win at the venue until then.

The game is still remembered for Dhoni's masterstroke in the last innings when he instructed Ishant Sharma to unleash a barrage of short balls. The tall lanky pacer obliged and what followed was an incredible English batting collapse.

Fans on Twitter hailed the former Indian captain as well as the fast bowler for masterminding England's demise at Lord's and giving India a famous 95-run win.

Here are some of the reactions:

N. @Relax_Boiss

Dhoni became the first indian captain to win test match at lords since 1987 On this Day in 2014,Dhoni became the first indian captain to win test match at lords since 1987 @msdhoni On this Day in 2014,Dhoni became the first indian captain to win test match at lords since 1987 @msdhoni 🐐 https://t.co/heepVrIdNh

Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



On This Day in 2014: India pulled off their first Test win at Lord’s since 1986. Ishant Sharma best ever figures of 7-74 at Lord’s ruled the game #ENGvIND On This Day in 2014: India pulled off their first Test win at Lord’s since 1986. Ishant Sharma best ever figures of 7-74 at Lord’s ruled the game #ENGvIND https://t.co/w0SgFfw0JV

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy Ishant Sharma's career-best figures of 7/74 in the second innings helped India to win the match by runs!



This win ended our days drought of not winning a Test match overseas! Ishant Sharma's career-best figures of 7/74 in the second innings helped India to win the match byruns!This win ended ourdays drought of not winning a Test match overseas! 👊 Ishant Sharma's career-best figures of 7/74 in the second innings helped India to win the match by 9️⃣5️⃣ runs!🙌 This win ended our 1️⃣1️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ days drought of not winning a Test match overseas!

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Ishant Sharma starred with the ball with his career best figures of 7/74 and was declared the player of the match



#IndianCricketTeam #CricketTwitter #ENGvIND #OnThisDay in 2014, India Pulled Off Their First Test Win at Lord’s since 1986Ishant Sharma starred with the ball with his career best figures of 7/74 and was declared the player of the match #OnThisDay in 2014, India Pulled Off Their First Test Win at Lord’s since 1986 🇮🇳Ishant Sharma starred with the ball with his career best figures of 7/74 and was declared the player of the match 👏#IndianCricketTeam #CricketTwitter #ENGvIND https://t.co/69UzgYiATH

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23



Heros of the match:



Ajinkya Rahane: 103

Bhuvi: 36 & 52; 6-82

Vijay: 2nd innings 95, Jadeja 68 (57); Ishant: 7-74 #OnThisDay in 2014, one of India's greatest Test wins in overseas conditions when they beat England on a green seamer for the 1st time at @HomeOfCricket since 1986.Heros of the match:Ajinkya Rahane: 103Bhuvi: 36 & 52; 6-82Vijay: 2nd innings 95, Jadeja 68 (57); Ishant: 7-74 #OnThisDay in 2014, one of India's greatest Test wins in overseas conditions when they beat England on a green seamer for the 1st time at @HomeOfCricket since 1986.Heros of the match:Ajinkya Rahane: 103Bhuvi: 36 & 52; 6-82Vijay: 2nd innings 95, Jadeja 68 (57); Ishant: 7-74 https://t.co/YUjfzmWFZO

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



A memorable win for



📸: Getty | #OnThisDay : History at the Home of Cricket 🤩A memorable win for #TeamIndia to end a 28-year long wait for a Test win at Lord's in 2014📸: Getty | #ENGvIND #OnThisDay: History at the Home of Cricket 🤩A memorable win for #TeamIndia to end a 28-year long wait for a Test win at Lord's in 2014 💙🇮🇳📸: Getty | #ENGvIND https://t.co/IKyrWcMvqF

َ𝗱𝗮𝗻ı_Î_𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽§َ @DanielSamsDolan

Ishant Sharma's short-ball barrage helped India get their first Test victory at Lord's in 28 years 🫡



#OTD 2014 🗓️Ishant Sharma's short-ball barrage helped India get their first Test victory at Lord's in 28 years 🫡 #OTD 2014 🗓️Ishant Sharma's short-ball barrage helped India get their first Test victory at Lord's in 28 years 🫡https://t.co/Vvq9AuOtLb

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets , 🤩



Ishant Sharma bagged the Man-of-the-Match award for his excellent figures of for in the final innings of the Test.



#PlayBold #OnThisDay in #TeamIndia made history at Lord's, winning their second-ever Test at the Home of Cricket.Ishant Sharma bagged the Man-of-the-Match award for his excellent figures offorin the final innings of the Test. #OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣4️⃣, #TeamIndia made history at Lord's, winning their second-ever Test at the Home of Cricket. 👏🤩Ishant Sharma bagged the Man-of-the-Match award for his excellent figures of 7️⃣ for 7️⃣4️⃣ in the final innings of the Test. 🔥#PlayBold https://t.co/fOSsHxLNXC

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this day in 2014 - @ImIshant bowled a memorable spell in Lord's which lead India to a historic win. On this day in 2014 - @ImIshant bowled a memorable spell in Lord's which lead India to a historic win. https://t.co/wmkn8DFvdO

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 21 July 2014: An overseas Test win after 3.5 looooong years. And a Test win after 28 years @ Lord's.



A memorable game! 21 July 2014: An overseas Test win after 3.5 looooong years. And a Test win after 28 years @ Lord's. A memorable game! https://t.co/xR8LZzodAP

Ishant Sharma bagged his best figures for India (7/74)

After a stalemate at Trent Bridge in the first Test of the five-match series, England decided to dish out a spicy pitch at Lord's. It was so green on the first day that it was difficult to determine where the pitch ended and where the outfield began.

Naturally, India were in a spot of bother and needed some batter to stand up and take them out of trouble. That batter was their 'Mr. Dependable' Ajinkya Rahane, who by then had slowly made a reputation for himself for playing crucial knocks in overseas conditions.

Rahane's incredible hundred took India to a respectable first-innings total of 295. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul, ensuring that the hosts took a slender lead of just 24 runs.

In the second innings, the visitors were once again in a spot of bother and this time, it was Ravindra Jadeja who played a fantastic cameo of 68(57). Murali Vijay's patient 95 and some crucial runs from Bhuvneshwar in both innings also helped the visitors set a competitive target of 319.

Ishant Sharma began well, making use of the gloomy conditions to dismiss Ian Bell and Alastair Cook. But on Day 5, conditions changed and Joe Root and Moeen Ali took control of the game.

Runs started to flow from both ends and this is where Dhoni took the call of asking Ishant to bang it short consistently. Ali's wicket on the last ball before lunch proved to be the impetus they needed as a rampant Ishant Sharma went through the hosts' batting line-up in the final session of the game to finish with his best figures of 7/74.

This emphatic 95-run win also ended the visitors' 1124-day wait to win an overseas Test match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far