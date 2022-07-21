"History at the Home of Cricket" - Twitter recalls India's incredible win at Lord's after 28 years on this day in 2014

Eight years ago on this day, Team India under MS Dhoni's captaincy made history at Lord's. The visitors won a Test at the 'Home of Cricket' after 28 long years, which was only their second Test win at the venue until then.
The game is still remembered for Dhoni's masterstroke in the last innings when he instructed Ishant Sharma to unleash a barrage of short balls. The tall lanky pacer obliged and what followed was an incredible English batting collapse.
Fans on Twitter hailed the former Indian captain as well as the fast bowler for masterminding England's demise at Lord's and giving India a famous 95-run win.
Ishant Sharma bagged his best figures for India (7/74)
After a stalemate at Trent Bridge in the first Test of the five-match series, England decided to dish out a spicy pitch at Lord's. It was so green on the first day that it was difficult to determine where the pitch ended and where the outfield began.
Naturally, India were in a spot of bother and needed some batter to stand up and take them out of trouble. That batter was their 'Mr. Dependable' Ajinkya Rahane, who by then had slowly made a reputation for himself for playing crucial knocks in overseas conditions.
Rahane's incredible hundred took India to a respectable first-innings total of 295. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul, ensuring that the hosts took a slender lead of just 24 runs.
In the second innings, the visitors were once again in a spot of bother and this time, it was Ravindra Jadeja who played a fantastic cameo of 68(57). Murali Vijay's patient 95 and some crucial runs from Bhuvneshwar in both innings also helped the visitors set a competitive target of 319.
Ishant Sharma began well, making use of the gloomy conditions to dismiss Ian Bell and Alastair Cook. But on Day 5, conditions changed and Joe Root and Moeen Ali took control of the game.
Runs started to flow from both ends and this is where Dhoni took the call of asking Ishant to bang it short consistently. Ali's wicket on the last ball before lunch proved to be the impetus they needed as a rampant Ishant Sharma went through the hosts' batting line-up in the final session of the game to finish with his best figures of 7/74.
This emphatic 95-run win also ended the visitors' 1124-day wait to win an overseas Test match.