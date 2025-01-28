"History suggests they'll find a way to perform" - England batter reacts to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's form slump in Test cricket

England batter James Vince reckons that veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can overcome their shocking slump in form in Test cricket provided they still have the hunger and motivation to succeed at the top level. Vince added that the quality of the senior Indian cricketers is 'undeniable'.

Both Rohit and Kohli endured horror Test tours of Australia. While the Indian captain scored a mere 31 runs in five innings, Kohli completely lost his batting rhythm after scoring a hundred in the opening Test in Perth. He ended the series with 190 runs in nine innings.

In the wake of the senior duo's struggles with the willow, their spots in the Indian team for the five-match Test series in England later in the year have come under the scanner. India will play five Tests in England from June 20 to August 4. Speaking to IANS, Vince shared his thoughts on Rohit and Kohli and commented:

"It's hard to predict. English conditions can be bowler-friendly, but they can also favor batters on certain days. The quality of players like Virat and Rohit is undeniable. If they still have the hunger and desire to play Test cricket, history suggests they'll find a way to perform.

"We're not used to seeing players of that caliber go through extended bad runs, but it shows that they're human. I'm sure they'll come back strong if they're motivated to succeed," the 33-year-old added.

India's first Test against England will be played at Headingley in Leeds from June 20 to June 24. The subsequent matches will be held in Birmingham (July 2 to July 6), Lord's (July 10 to July 14), Manchester (July 23 to July 27) and the Kennington Oval (July 31 to August 4).

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test stats in 2024

Kohli played 10 Test matches for India in 2024. In 19 innings, he scored 417 runs at an average of 24.52, with one hundred and one fifty. Apart from his century his Perth, his only other 50-plus score came against New Zealand in Bengaluru, when he made 70 in the second Test.

Rohit played 14 Tests in 2024. In 26 innings, he scored 619 runs at an average of 24.76, with two hundreds and two fifties. Both his centuries came in the five-match home series against England in the first half of the year.

