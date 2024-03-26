Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary on trial for sexual assault

Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary is currently on trial for sexual assault that happened after a night out in May 2021. Friends of the woman who was reportedly sexually assaulted have taken the case to the District Court in Townsville.

The prosecutors have stated that the woman was assaulted in Nikhil's car, resulting in bleeding and injury. The mother of the woman has also confirmed the same, stating that she went to bed at 11.30 PM on that night and missed her daughter's call at 3.11 P.M, a few minutes after the assault.

However, the mother got in touch a few minutes later and said her daughter was in tears and had stated she might go to court to report the incident.

As things stand, Nikhil is pleading his case as not guilty, with the forensic examiner saying that there is no conclusive evidence that he has caused the sexual assault.

Meanwhile, constable Alexandra Smith recently opened up, having spoken to the woman after the incident three years back, and confirmed that the prosecutor wasn't under the influence of alcohol.

Nikhil Chaudhary recently signed a three-year contract with the Hobart Hurricanes until 2027

Nikhil Chaudhary recently signed a three-year contract with the Hobart Hurricanes that will run until 2027.

The 27-year-old impressed in his debut season, the recent 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL), with bat and ball, scoring 154 runs at an average of over 25 and a strike rate of 142.59 and picking up five wickets at an average of 27.40 and an economy of 7.21.

Born in Delhi, Nikhil moved from India to Australia in 2020 before finally getting an opportunity in the BBL.

Hurricanes head coach Jeff Vaughan praised Nikhil's performances in his debut season and said:

"Nikhil was one of our strongest performers during BBL 13, to watch his growth as a cricketer and take his opportunity when it was given to him- was fantastic for our team and supporters. Re-signing Nikky for another 3 years gives us a talented leg-spinning all-rounder, but also someone who can help continue to build out culture and brand of Hurricanes cricket."

Despite the youngster's exploits, the Hurricanes missed the playoffs, winning only four out of their 10 outings.

Nikhil has previously featured for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophies. He has played 21 T20s and two List-A games in his brief career, with a combined 285 runs and 13 wickets.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!