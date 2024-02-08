“Hold the words of MS Dhoni” – Former India cricketer on Rohit Sharma’s struggle with bat in Test series against England

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has shared words of wisdom to current skipper Rohit Sharma regarding his lean phase with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England.

The 58-year-old wants the star opener to stay invested in his batting and focus on the process during captaincy instead of getting animated during every dismissal.

Manjrekar’s comments came as Rohit returned with scores of 24,39, 14, and 13 in the last two Tests against England, where India won and lost one game each.

The right-hander had also failed to deliver with the bat in South Africa, registering scores of five, duck, 39, and 16* in the two Tests, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

On Thursday (February 8), Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo:

“I just wonder whether Rohit Sharma is getting too caught up in trying to make an impact as a leader. It’s got to be Rohit Sharma the batter first and then the captain because when you’re captain, most things are beyond your control.

He continued:

"Try and do the right things and hold the words of MS Dhoni. You do the process and wait for things to happen, but batting is something that’s within his control very much.”

“We want Rohit Sharma getting runs” – Sanjay Manjrekar wants India captain to return to form in remaining three Tests against England

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that Rohit Sharma should reflect on his Test centuries in England and India (vs Australia) over the last two years and return back to his best in the remaining three games against the English team.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“If Rohit Sharma becomes the Rohit Sharma for a couple of years back, especially the one that we saw in England in that full series would be great. The Rohit Sharma that we saw in the first Test match in the home series against Australia.

Manjrekar added:

"He’s got to go back to where he looked like a batter who looked supreme in Test matches. We want Rohit Sharma getting runs.”

Rohit had scored 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57 in England back in 2021. The 36-year-old had also scored 242 runs in four Tests at an average of 40.33 against Australia during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will next lead India in the third Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 with the series tied at 1-1.

