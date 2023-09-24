Holkar Cricket Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

Team India will lock horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. The Men in Blue are currently 1-0 up in the three-match series.

KL Rahul and company dominated proceedings in the first game, securing a five-wicket win. Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict Australia to 276 runs.

In reply, a strong opening stand between Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, coupled with contributions from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav saw the team through.

Australia will look to bounce back and level terms in the series, while the home side will be keen to wrap up the series with one match to go. With everything to play for in the penultimate game of the series, the weather will play a key role.

According to Accuweather, there is a 50 percent probability of precipitation throughout the game. Thus, a start-stop game is likely on the cards, with possible chances of losing overs. It would also be cloudy throughout the day in Indore. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms in the evening, which might disrupt the game.

The temperature will hover around 24 to 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be higher than the original temperature due to excess humidity.

“Shreyas Iyer will have to score runs here” - Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned that Shreyas Iyer needs to score runs to keep his place in India's World Cup side. Iyer is yet to find his form since his return from injury during the Asia Cup 2023.

“This game is very important for Shreyas Iyer," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. "He needs to hit form. Earlier, there was an issue with his fitness and now we have not seen his form as well. He hit a couple of good shots in the Asia Cup and then got injured. There was not much to judge in Mohali as he scored only three runs and then got run out."

Does Shreyas Iyer deserve a place in India's playing XI? Let us know in the comment section.