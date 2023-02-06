"Home advantage is crucial"- Monty Panesar wants India to produce rank turners for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes Team India should use their home advantage to dish out rank turners to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 beginning on Thursday.

Ever since India's Test series win over England at home in 2021, many former cricketers have debated whether the pitches or the 'dustbowls' that the hosts make are within the 'spirit of the game'.

Even before the start of the series, many former Australian cricketers like Ian Healy have made some controversial statements about rank turners. However, Monty Panesar feels it is absolutely normal to use home advantage.

Here's what he tweeted:

"India should look to produce turning wickets and the ball begins to turn on the second day. Home advantage is crucial for India to win the test series. 🔥🔥#INDvsAUS."

Monty Panesar @MontyPanesar #INDvsAUS India should look to produce turning wickets and the ball begins to turn on the second day. Home advantage is crucial for India to win the test series. India should look to produce turning wickets and the ball begins to turn on the second day. Home advantage is crucial for India to win the test series. 🔥🔥#INDvsAUS

India have a problem of plenty in their bowling attack

The hosts are likely to go in with three spinners and two pacers in the first Test at Nagpur and Ravindra Jadeja's availability will further strengthen their belief in the five-bowler theory.

While Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin seem set to start, it will be interesting to see who among Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav gets the nod. Axar has been outstanding in home Tests with the ball and can also contribute with the bat. However, Kuldeep will also warrant a place in the XI after his performances across formats of late.

The hosts also have four quality pace options in Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav. Shami has experience, Siraj and Unadkat have form, while Umesh has an incredible record in subcontient conditions. It certainly won't be easy for them to finalize an XI with such quality options available.

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes