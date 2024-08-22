'Home of Cricket' Lord's set to host a women's Test for the first time in 2026 during India's tour of England 

The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will play host to a women's Test match for the first time in their history during India's tour of England in March 2026. The venue has played host to women's white-ball fixtures in recent times, including the women's edition of The Hundred, but will open its doors to women's red-ball cricket for the very first time.

The England and Wales Cricket (ECB) unveiled the schedule and venue list for the 2025 home season, and the 'Home of Cricket' hosting a women's Test for the first time was announced along with it.

ECB CEO Richard Gould confirmed the historic moment for Lord's, terming that the occasion will be a 'significant one'.

"I'm delighted we can confirm that India Women will take on England Women in the first ever women's Test match at Lord's. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance for the game," Gould said in a statement.

The Marylebone Cricket Club expressed their delight at the iconic venue finally being assigned a women's red-ball contest.

"We are thrilled that for the first time, Lord's will stage a women's Test match. Women's cricket is one of the fastest growing sports worldwide and the Club is proud to support this growth," Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC, Guy Lavender said.

The Indian women's team will tour England twice in the coming years. They will play five T20Is and three ODIs in July 2025, and return to play the one-off Test at Lord's in 2026.

The Lord's witnessed a record turnout for The Hundred 2024 women's edition final

The iconic venue recently hosted the finals of both the men's and women's editions of the Hundred 2024. The final of the women's edition featured the London Spirit taking on the Welsh Fire, and the thrilling clash witnessed a new record crowd for the competition.

Similarly, a new record turnout for a women's bilateral clash at the venue was scripted during the third T20I between Australia and England in July 2023.

