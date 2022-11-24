"Home❤️" - Hardik Pandya reunites with son Agastya after being rested from ODIs against NZ

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya finally got to spend some quality time with his son Agastya after returning from New Zealand. Pandya led India to a 1-0 win over the Kiwis in the recently concluded T20I series and is now back with his family after being rested for the ODI series.

Hardik Pandya took to social media to share adorable pictures of him with his son Agastya enjoying a nap. Here's what he tweeted:

Managing Hardik Pandya's workload will be crucial for India

Hardik Pandya has played quite a lot of T20 cricket over the past few months in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. With the ODI World Cup in India next year, the Men in Blue simply cannot afford to lose Pandya to injury. This makes managing his workload over the next 12 months crucial.

India don't have a seam-bowling all-rounder of Hardik's ability. Players like him and Ravindra Jadeja, who provide much-needed balance to the XI, need to be looked after. This will also open up opportunities for bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, who have shown glimpses of being handy with the bat.

Both Thakur and Chahar will feature in the team's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. Even Washington Sundar's all-round ability will be looked at closely as he makes a return to the ODI team after a series of injuries.

The New Zealand ODIs will give a number of players on the fringes of the main Indian ODI team a chance to make a strong case for themselves. The first ODI will take place at Eden Park and will begin at 7:00 am IST on Friday, November 25.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

