Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Papua New Guinea, Match 3

On an eventful day at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, Nepal defeated Papua New Guinea by 85 wickets in the second match of the Hong Kong T20I series on Tuesday, March 12.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea successfully chased down a target of 122 runs against Hong Kong with ease in the third game of the tournament today.

Nepal are currently topping the points table in the 2024 edition of the Hong Kong T20I series after the completion of two matches. With one win and one no result, the Scorpions have amassed three points and have a net run rate of +4.250.

Papua New Guinea are hot on their heels, with two points, having won one out of their two fixtures with an inferior net run rate of -0.720 compared to Nepal, which places them second on the table.

Lying third are the home side Hong Kong, with one point from their no-result game against Nepal in two matches. They have a net run rate of -3.739.

Nepal cruise to 85-run win over Papua New Guinea; PNG redeem themselves against Hong Kong

In the opening match of the day between Nepal and Papua New Guinea, Nepal batters Kushal Bhurtel and Sundeep Jora scored a 39-ball 59 and a 26-ball 56, respectively, to help their team reach an above-par score of 198/6 after being put to bat first.

Bhurtel struck four boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 151.28, while his partner in crime, Jora, struck three boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 215.38. For PNG, skipper Assad Vala (2/18) was the main wicket-taker.

In response, Papua New Guinea got off to a decent start but lost wickets in quick succession as the island-cricked nation were bundled out for a mere 113 in 16.1 overs, handing Nepal a comprehensive 85-run victory. Nepal’s Kushal Bhurtel took 4/12 in four overs.

In the second match of the day between Hong Kong and Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong wicketkeeper batsman Zeeshan Ali (55* off 29) made a useful contribution after they elected to bat first, as Hong Kong posted a total of 121 in 18.3 overs.

In reply, Papua New Guinea batters overhauled the target in 12.4 overs, winning the game with 10 wickets in hand.

