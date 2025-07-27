“Hope you're okay” – Former India batter indirectly roasts Michael Vaughan over 3-1 series prediction as ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ends in a draw

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has indirectly roasted erstwhile England captain Michael Vaughan over his series prediction between the two teams. The sharp retort came after the fourth Test between the two teams at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester ended in a draw on Sunday, July 27.Ahead of the fifth and final day, Vaughan tried to pull Jaffer’s leg by questioning him whether the game would finish on the fourth day after the tourists were reduced to 0/2 in their second innings. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:“Game to finish today? #ENGvsIND.”In response, Jaffer shared a hilarious advertisement to take a swipe at the former English skipper. He replied via quote:“Hi Michael, hope you're okay.”Notably, Vaughan stuck to his 3-1 prediction in favor of England despite India winning the second Test by 336 runs and levelling the series at 1-1 in Birmingham. The tourists, however, lost the third Test by 22 runs at Lord’s to fall 1-2 behind in the five-match Test series. With the scoreline 2-1, the Shubman Gill-led side has a chance to level the series at 2-2.For the unversed, the two former cricketers often pull each other’s legs on social media, particularly during the India-England series.“See you at the Oval” – Michael Vaughan still backs England to win Test series against India 3-1Michael Vaughan has backed England to beat India by 3-1 in the Test series despite a draw in the fourth Test. He replied to Jaffer on X:“Evening Wasim .. See you at the Oval .. 3-1 looking good.”It’s worth mentioning that the visitors stood tall despite trailing by 311 with nearly five sessions left in the fourth Test. Captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul scored 103 and 90, respectively, sharing an 188-run stand for the third wicket. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja then slammed 101* and 107*, respectively, sharing an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket.The fifth and final Test between the two teams will be played at The Oval from July 31 onwards.Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.