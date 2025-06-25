"Hope you are okay" - Michael Vaughan trolls Wasim Jaffer after hosts take 1-0 lead in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a jibe at Wasim Jaffer after the Englishmen took a 1-0 lead at Headingley in Leeds in the series opener. Vaughan, who is quite active on X (formerly Twitter), tagged the former Indian opener in a post. He sarcastically hoped for him to be okay, given the magnitude of the visitors' defeat.
Coming into Day 5 in Leeds on Tuesday, England still required 350 more runs to win after finishing Day 4 at 21/0 after six overs. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley aced the tricky conditions almost flawlessly, leaving India wicketless in the first session of Day 5. The home side finished the first session at 117/0. Although Zak Crawley couldn't score a hundred, his 65 ensured that he put on an 188-run opening stand with Ben Duckett.
Duckett was arguably the star of the show, hitting 149 off only 170 deliveries. Ben Stokes (33), Joe Root (53*), and Jamie Smith (44*) also made critical contributions to the cause. Smith hit the winning runs, smashing a six off Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the proceedings.
Trolling Jaffer, the 2005 Ashes-winning captain wrote on X:
"Evening @WasimJaffer14...Hope you are ok .. #1-0."
Duckett also deservedly received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning ton.
Michael Vaughan had also trolled Team India over their poor fielding display
With India dropping a handful of catches in both innings of the Leeds Test, the former batter had also trolled the tourists for their sloppy fielding in a separate tweet on X. The 50-year-old wrote that he offers his services to the Asian Giants as a fielding coach.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has come most under the scanner, having dropped at least three chances in the match. This includes one on Day 5 off Duckett's bat when the southpaw was on 97. Although the youngster scored a ton in the first innings, the management is likely to pay special focus on his fielding ahead of the next game.
India and England will square off in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, beginning on July 2.
