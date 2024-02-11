Hope Virat Kohli and his family are okay: Chris Woakes

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has opened up about Virat Kohli’s absence from the ongoing India-England Test series due to personal reasons. While admitting that fans would miss watching the batting genius, he hoped that the cricketer and his family were okay.

Kohli was initially picked in the Indian team for the first two Tests against England but subsequently pulled out due to personal reasons. He has not been named in the Indian squad for the last three Tests as well. The BCCI confirmed that he remains unavailable due to personal reasons, and added that they support his decision.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Woakes shared his thoughts on Kohli’s absence from the ongoing Test series against England and commented:

"Obviously the fans will be disappointed. It would have been amazing to see Virat Kohli play in the series. I hope he is okay and his family is okay. I just hope whenever he comes back to cricket he will be in a good place. I think we have been very lucky to have him play in so many games."

On the closely fought Test series so far, Woakes added that it has been great to watch.

“It's been a great series to watch, I am sure, the guys (England Cricket Team) love playing in India. Amazing place to play cricket. I think more exciting Test matches are coming up," the 34-year-old stated.

England fought back from a precarious position to win the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. On the other hand, India registered a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam to level the five-match series.

“In the last Test match, Jasprit Bumrah was the standout player” - Chris Woakes

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, claiming 6/45 in the first innings and 3/46 in the second. He produced some outstanding deliveries to clean up the likes of Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes during the Test match.

Hailing the Indian pacer, Woakes commented:

"I have managed to keep a look at the score but could not watch it. It seems like an amazing Test series. In the last Test match, Jasprit Bumrah was the standout player, he is a world-class player. Across all the formats, he is one of the best if not the best at the moment. It's great to see fast bowling executed well especially in this condition.”

The third Test of the India vs England series will begin at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

