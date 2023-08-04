"Hope he will be back as Kamal Lajawab Rahul" - Fans react as KL Rahul is reportedly available for Asia Cup 2023

Team India's senior keeper-batter KL Rahul is likely to make his comeback in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2023. The ODI continental showpiece commences on August 30 and will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka as per a hybrid model.

According to a report from the Times of India (TOI), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is happy with Rahul's recovery, and he is expected to be part of the Men in Blue squad for the tournament.

Notably, KL Rahul injured his thigh while fielding during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season, and he also missed the subsequent ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia.

The senior player underwent successful thigh surgery in May, following which he began his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Giving an update on Rahul's fitness, here's what a source told TOI:

"The coaches and medical experts at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bangalore are satisfied with Rahul's progress/recovery. He will be available for selection for the Asia Cup."

The 31-year-old's most recent international appearance was during India's three-match home ODI series against Australia in March. With 116 runs to his name, he was the leading run-getter for his team in the series.

KL Rahul's return could bolster India's batting

While KL Rahul has been criticized by certain fans for his underwhelming performances in the recent past, it is worth noting that he has an impressive record in ODIs.

The right-handed batter has played 18 matches while batting at No. 5, mustering 742 runs at an average of 53.00. Rahul's comeback will help India identify their best playing combination on the road to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have tried different batters in the middle-order in the absence of Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. However, the two are expected to walk into India's ODI XI after recovering from their respective injuries.