"Hopefully we can create that environment where players go out with complete freedom" - Meg Lanning on leading Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023

Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning wants to create a team environment where players are not scared of anything.

Lanning led Australia to their sixth T20 World Cup title with a 19-run win over hosts South Africa in the final. She has bagged the most ICC trophies as captain - three T20 World Cups and two 50-over World Cups - in men's and women's cricket.

Lanning, who was bought for Rs 1.1 crore by the Delhi Capitals at the WPL 2023 auction, was on Thursday (March 2) named the captain for the inaugural season of the tournament.

During a Delhi Capitals event held in Mumbai on Thursday, Lanning was asked by a reporter about her advice to young Indian players on how not to get fazed by high-profile events like the WPL.

The DC skipper replied:

"I think that's part of playing in competitions like this. For the younger players in particular, it is a new experience, and we spoke a lot about enjoying yourselves and embracing the opportunity."

She further stated:

"I think it's important to create an environment within the team where players feel like they can really keep it simple and have fun so it can be easy to get caught up in their external stuff. There is nothing to be scared of. It's actually great for the game and everyone involved in it."

"Hopefully we can create that environment where players go out with complete freedom and enjoy themselves."

"It's really important just to find out who everybody is" - Meg Lanning on team bonding

The Delhi Capitals shelled out Rs 11.65 crore to build a squad of 18 players for the upcoming WPL. The franchise purchased six overseas players and 12 Indians, including five uncapped players.

Lanning became the third Australian player to lead a team in the WPL 2023 after her Australian teammates Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) and Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) were given the charge by their respective franchises.

Speaking on the challenges of leading many unknown players and how to bridge the gap in terms of unfamiliarity within the team, Lanning said:

"Yeah, that's the biggest challenge. We have got players coming from all around India and the world in a very short space of time. I think the key is to get to know each other away from cricket."

"We have spent a bit of time training obviously but the time we get in the hotel, it's really important just to find out who everybody is and what they like and don't like doing. Once you get right on that thing, the onfield stuff takes care of itself."

Delhi Capitals will start their WPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 4 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

