“Hopefully the Gabba pitch gets a rating of 0” - Brad Hogg slams surface for Australia-South Africa Test that ended in two days

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has severely criticized the pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane for the first Test between the Aussies and South Africa. Sharing his views after the match ended inside two days, Hogg opined that the surface deserved a rating of 0.

The spicy Gabba pitch has become a massive talking point in world cricket. Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in the first Test that ended on Sunday, December 18. The Proteas were bowled out for 152 & 99 in their first innings, while Australia scored 218 & 35/4.

In a Q&A session on his official YouTube channel, Hogg was asked about his assessment of the Gabba pitch. He was scathing in his criticism and replied:

“You can’t have Test pitches going for two days like that in Brisbane, even around the world. The most atrocious pitch I have ever seen in Australia apart from a Shield game, which got called off between WA and Queensland, which I was playing. It was too dangerous to play, was too quick and hopefully the Gabba pitch gets a rating of 0.”

At a post-match conference following the Gabba Test, South African captain Dean Elgar admitted that he had raised concerns over the surface with the on-field umpires, but did not get any response.

“I love it when it’s spinning” - Brad Hogg backs sub-continent pitches over Gabba surface

During the discussion, Hogg also opened up on western media’s criticism of turning pitches prepared in the sub-continent. Backing spinning surfaces, he stated that he enjoys Test matches in Asia as long as the game goes into at least Day 4. The 51-year-old commented:

“I love it when it’s spinning (in the sub-continent) because it’s always active. Spin’s playing, overs are getting through quickly and there’s always action. When we’ve just got tracks with fast bowlers coming in day in and day out, it gets quite boring. I love sub-continent pitches when it’s turning, as long as it (a Test match) lasts for at least four days."

Hogg also praised the surface used for the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram. Describing it as the kind of pitch on which Test matches should be played, he elaborated:

“The pitch in Chattogram saw a sensational Test between India and Bangladesh. On Day 1, it looked up and down a little. As a commentator, I thought it was going to get worse. But, on Day 5, it became a batting paradise. Had Bangladesh batted better in the second innings, they could have got over India. That is a good Test pitch.”

Chasing 513, Bangladesh held fort for 113.2 overs. They were eventually bowled out for 324 as India registered a 188-run win.

