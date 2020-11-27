Australian young gun Marnus Labuschagne is one of the guys to watch out for as India plays against Aaron Finch's men in the first ODI on Friday. From being the first-ever concussion substitute to becoming the No.3 ranked Test batsman, Marnus Labuschagne's rise has been precipitous.

In the few months before the pandemic struck, the 26-year-old had started to make inroads in the ODI format as well. In 10 ODIs, Labuschagne has made 394 runs at a commendable average of 43.78.

"I haven't played a One Day at home in front of a crowd so it's very exciting. Hopefully, we get off to a flyer, I get in and I can play some shots," Marnus Labuchagne told cricket.com.au.

His first wish has come true in the first ODI in Sydney, as Australia's openers made a partnership of 156 in 27 overs, and the team now poised well for a score above 320. It would be interesting to see how Marnus Labuschagne goes about it if given a free hand later in the innings.

Not many batsmen can fathom the adaptability needs with the change in formats but Marnus Labuschagne is excited to show that he can against India.

He added:

"I really enjoy the ability to express yourself in a different way and show your ability, toughness and your adaptability in a different setting. Test cricket is one and being able to do that in One Day cricket (is other). Then there are very few players who could do that in all three formats. That's probably the part I love more."

Marnus Labuschagne is pumped to play against the best

Marnus Labuschagne has made it clear that he is up for the challenge and is ready for India's marquee bowlers this summer.

"You always want to play against the best. So playing against (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Ravindra) Jadeja in that format especially, going up against them is exciting because you want to test yourself against the best."

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at the same ground on Sunday (November 29) before moving on to the final match of the series on December 2 in Canberra.