"Hopefully doesn't go into the territory of Pujara or Rahane" - Fans slam Indian openers after they fail in Cape Town

Team India's openers yet again failed to get their side off to a good start after coming out to bat in the final hour of the second day's play at Newlands in Cape Town.

The visiting side were looking for a good start in their second essay after securing a 13-run lead in the first innings. But Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul departed cheaply, with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada breathing fire with the new ball.

Mayank was undone by a cracker of a delivery from Rabada that pitched on off and and went away just a bit to catch his edge before landing safely in the hands of Dean Elgar.

Jansen, on the other hand, played with Rahul's mind. He bowled a couple of bouncers to push Rahul on the backfoot before pitching one up. Rahul's feet went nowhere as the bat hung away from his body, only to nick the ball to Aiden Markram.

India were reduced to 24/2 with several overs still left in the day's play. Although Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara took the team safely to Stumps, fans were certainly disappointed with how the openers fared.

Here are some of the reactions:

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 Mayank and KL exposing their right shoulder to the bowlers is not good technique #INDvsSA Mayank and KL exposing their right shoulder to the bowlers is not good technique #INDvsSA

Sourabh Sanyal -Mask & Vaccination (💉x😷) is must @sourabhsanyal Same prob with Mayank! Anyway, SA Is not a cup of team for even legends! Same prob with Mayank! Anyway, SA Is not a cup of team for even legends!

Aditya @Adityakrsaha The kind of batting form Rohit Sharma was in the England Series. India really needed that in South Africa. Mayank has been a bit of disappointment barring that 1st innings in Centurion. The kind of batting form Rohit Sharma was in the England Series. India really needed that in South Africa. Mayank has been a bit of disappointment barring that 1st innings in Centurion.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07

#INDvsSA The England tour spoilt us. Shouldn't always expect a big opening partnership abroad 🥲 The England tour spoilt us. Shouldn't always expect a big opening partnership abroad 🥲#INDvsSA

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Honestly disappointed with KL Rahul. Again! ☹️☹️



Thought that this will be a career defining series for him, like the 2017 Home series vs Australia. But again he turned up for a couple of innings only.



Agreed that conditions are tough. But he has all the class to overcome that. Honestly disappointed with KL Rahul. Again! ☹️☹️Thought that this will be a career defining series for him, like the 2017 Home series vs Australia. But again he turned up for a couple of innings only.Agreed that conditions are tough. But he has all the class to overcome that.

Jitendra 🎶 @Jitendr63761289 That's why I was thinking that KL Rahul shouldn't be compared to Kohli at that time That's why I was thinking that KL Rahul shouldn't be compared to Kohli at that time

Bibhu @Bibhu224



Man, how good he was when it comes to leaving those balls with so much ease... Beautiful sight indeed Whenever I see Mayank getting out in the slip area, I remember Murali Vijay...Man, how good he was when it comes to leaving those balls with so much ease... Beautiful sight indeed Whenever I see Mayank getting out in the slip area, I remember Murali Vijay...Man, how good he was when it comes to leaving those balls with so much ease... Beautiful sight indeed ❤️ https://t.co/lvpBGDeswq

KL Rahul has scored a century and a fifty in the series. Mayank has managed to score only one fifty, which is also his only 50+ score in his last 14 innings in away Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul puts India on top

Bowlers from both sides once again made the ball talk on Day 2, picking up 11 wickets, as has been the case throughout the entire series.

South Africa batted well in patches, with the young Keegan Petersen (72) leading the way. But they fell short in front of the aggressive Jasprit Bumrah, who was in lethal form. While Mohammed Shami broke the deadlock with two wickets in a single over, Bumrah ran through the remaining unit to help India secure a lead.

The visitors lost both their openers cheaply but Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to hang on until the close of play. Kohli & Co are at 57/2, with a 70-run lead.

