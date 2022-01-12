"Hopefully doesn't go into the territory of Pujara or Rahane" - Fans slam Indian openers after they fail in Cape Town

Team India's openers yet again failed to get their side off to a good start after coming out to bat in the final hour of the second day's play at Newlands in Cape Town.
The visiting side were looking for a good start in their second essay after securing a 13-run lead in the first innings. But Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul departed cheaply, with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada breathing fire with the new ball.
Mayank was undone by a cracker of a delivery from Rabada that pitched on off and and went away just a bit to catch his edge before landing safely in the hands of Dean Elgar.
Jansen, on the other hand, played with Rahul's mind. He bowled a couple of bouncers to push Rahul on the backfoot before pitching one up. Rahul's feet went nowhere as the bat hung away from his body, only to nick the ball to Aiden Markram.
India were reduced to 24/2 with several overs still left in the day's play. Although Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara took the team safely to Stumps, fans were certainly disappointed with how the openers fared.
Here are some of the reactions:
KL Rahul has scored a century and a fifty in the series. Mayank has managed to score only one fifty, which is also his only 50+ score in his last 14 innings in away Tests.
Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul puts India on top
Bowlers from both sides once again made the ball talk on Day 2, picking up 11 wickets, as has been the case throughout the entire series.
South Africa batted well in patches, with the young Keegan Petersen (72) leading the way. But they fell short in front of the aggressive Jasprit Bumrah, who was in lethal form. While Mohammed Shami broke the deadlock with two wickets in a single over, Bumrah ran through the remaining unit to help India secure a lead.
The visitors lost both their openers cheaply but Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to hang on until the close of play. Kohli & Co are at 57/2, with a 70-run lead.