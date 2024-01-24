"Hopefully I can get on top of him this week"- Steve Smith on being Shamar Joseph's first Test wicket ahead of AUS vs WI 2nd Test

Star Australian batter Steve Smith had a turbulent start to his stint as a Test opener as he was dismissed for 12 runs off West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph in the first innings of the first Test at Adelaide.

It was also the first delivery that Joseph bowled in Test cricket and the pacer later told reporters about how special a moment it was for him to dismiss a batter of Smith's stature first up.

Steve Smith also took a picture with Shamar Joseph as a memory for the latter. Here's what Smith told SEN about being the youngster's first Test wicket:

"Yeah we have a picture (Shamar and himself), his first Test wicket. I think I am many people's first Test wicket (laughs) so hopefully I can get on top of him this week."

Smith also explained why he was caught off-guard by a brilliant delivery from Joseph and added:

"(Opening) It was good fun. Obviously couldn't get through Shamar's first ball. Hadn't faced him before. Saw a bit on the vision and the vision showed me that he actually bowled the ball back in so it kind of drew me into a shot that I potentially wouldn't play. Had a look at him now so better for the run, I suppose."

Shamar Joseph was the lone shining light in a rather meek effort by the visitors in Adelaide. The pacer contributed a handy 36 runs down the order and then also ended up with figures of 5/94 in his first innings with the ball.

"I just like to go out and play"- Steve Smith on his mindset as Test opener

Steve Smith's promotion as a Test opener garnered mixed reactions from the cricketing fraternity. Many felt that it wasn't a great move as it will open up the possibility of Australia's best batter getting dismissed early on through an unplayable delivery.

However, Smith didn't look at the opportunity to open that way and stated:

"If you're to get a good one early, you can get a good one anywhere in the order. I just like to go out and play. I have got plenty of ducks batting at No.4 (laughs) so there's no difference there really. It's all the same to me."

The second Test between the two nations will be played with a pink ball at the Gabba. Given the extravagant movement that the pink ball can generate, especially under lights, Steve Smith feels it will be an interesting challenge for him as an opener.

Australia have won each of the 11 pink-ball Tests that they have played so far.

