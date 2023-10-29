“Hopefully, I can make some happier memories” - KL Rahul on returning to the venue where he suffered thigh injury

Team India batter KL Rahul admitted that he hasn’t totally forgotten about the thigh injury that he suffered while leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. He, however, added that he is keen to make happier memories on his return to the venue when he suffered the injury, Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, for India’s 2023 World Cup match against England on Sunday.

Team India, who are the only undefeated side in the 2023 World Cup, will face England, who are last in the points table, in their sixth match of the competition. The Men in Blue will be keen to continue their unbeaten run in the World Cup.

For Rahul, it will be about trying to move on from the painful memories of his last match in Lucknow, which forced him to undergo surgery and miss a few months of international cricket.

Speaking ahead of India’s 2023 World Cup match against England, Rahul quipped:

"I am trying to forget [about the injury]; you are reminding me again and again.”

He admitted that memories of the injury returned when he visited the ground after India arrived in Lucknow for the England clash.

"I can't say that it is not in my mind. Yesterday [Friday] when I came to the ground, last memory of this ground is that - falling down and injuring myself. Hopefully, I can put that aside and I can make some better and happier memories to forget all of that,” Rahul said.

Rahul added that mental conditioning has been a big part of his preparations in recent times and the same has helped him overcome negative thoughts that seeped in during the injury and recovery phase.

"I have put a lot of effort in this. I tried to address it. Outside noise for a long time, I thought it won't affect me, but in the last year or so it started affecting me. And then I realized that I will have to work on it. And when I got time, outside of the game, I tried to work on that side - mentally you got to get a lot more stronger, a lot more thick-skinned. So yeah, so that really helped me being away from the game,” he stated.

Rahul was Player of the Match for his 97* in Team India’s win over Australia in their opening match in Chennai.

“Everyone is in a very happy state of mind” - Rahul

While India have excelled on the field, off the field as well they are looking very relaxed and in a happy state of mind. The “fielder of the match” presentation videos have demonstrated Indian players enjoying each other’s success.

"I think that is just one thing [fielding medal videos] that you are seeing or the fans outside are seeing, they are getting to see a version of cricketers that maybe they have not seen before but one thing is that since I have returned to the team from Asia Cup, the environment has been such that everyone is enjoying cricket. Everyone is in a very happy state of mind,” Rahul asserted.

After the match against England on Sunday, India will face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.