“Hopefully she is ready to take the game on” - Meg Lanning on Shafali Verma ahead of WPL 2023 final

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Meg Lanning is hopeful of her opening partner Shafali Verma firing in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final and playing another match-winning knock.

Delhi will take on Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26. While DC directly qualified for the summit clash, MI booked their place by beating UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator.

Lanning and Shafali have been among the top performers in WPL 2023. The Delhi captain is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 310 runs at an average of 51.67 and a strike rate of 141.55. Shafali, on the other hand, has smashed 241 runs at an average of 34.43 and an excellent strike rate of 182.58.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the WPL 2023 final, Lanning shared her views on the Shafali factor. She opined:

”Batting with her has been great fun. She has got a unique style which works for her. She takes the game-on and turns it in our favour. She had a great tournament and is looking in good form heading into the final tomorrow.

“Hopefully she comes in with a clear mind and is ready to take the game on and I can watch from the other end.”

Shafali hammered 84 off 45 balls in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and 76 off only 28 deliveries in a game against Gujarat Giants (GG).

“We know how dangerous they can be” - Lanning on DC facing MI in the final

In the two meetings in the league stage, the finalists shared the spoils. While Mumbai won the first encounter, Delhi emerged victorious in the return clash. Asked about the challenge of facing Mumbai in the final, Lanning commented:

“Both Mumbai and Delhi have been consistent throughout the tournament. We have had two good contests. I am looking forward to taking on a really good team, they played some really good cricket last night.

“We know how dangerous they can be, they have got some great players. It is a massive challenge for Delhi, but we are confident as well.” She added, “We come in having been pushed in a few games which is important, we have not had things going our way and that prepares us really nicely."

Concluding her thoughts on the big clash, the Australian legend said that Delhi have played with smiles on their faces and that is what she will be encouraging her girls to do tomorrow night. The batter, who turned 31 on Saturday, asserted:

“Enjoy the experience, embrace it because who knows if we get back here again so we need to make the most of the opportunity.”

Mumbai beat Delhi by eight wickets when the teams met at the DY Patil Sports Academy. In the second fixture, DC hammered MI by nine wickets at the same venue.

Poll : 0 votes