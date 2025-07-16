"How only 1 team has been reprimanded is beyond me" - Former captain blasts ICC for sparing India in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has called out the International Cricket Council (ICC) for sparing India in the case of slow over-rates in the third Test at Lord's. In a tweet on his official account on X, the retired cricketer stated that it was unfair to penalise only one team.
According to an official release by the ICC, Ben Stokes and Co. was fined 10% of their match fee after their 22-run win at Lord's. Additionally, two World Test Championship (WTC) final points have been docked, reducing them to 22 out of 36 points. As a result, their point percentage has also come down to 61.11% from 66.67%.
Writing on X, Vaughan stated:
"Let’s be honest both teams over rates at Lords were very very poor .. How only 1 team has been reprimanded is beyond me."
England captain Ben Stokes had pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by referee Richie Richardson. Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.
Team India skipper had accused Zak Crawley of wasting time on Day 3 of Lord's Test
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill had attracted a lot of eyeballs during the closing minutes of Day 3 of the Lord's Test. Tempers flared high as Zak Crawley backed away from facing the last delivery of the day, citing a blow to his hand, and took out his gloves. Gill subsequently let out plenty of expletives, with Indian players surrounding the English openers joining in.
Tensions ran high even during the fourth day's play, with Mohammed Siraj headlining a fiery send-off to Ben Duckett after dismissing him for 12. England players, though, consoled the right-arm speedster after his unlucky dismissal handed the hosts a nervy 22-run win and a 2-1 series lead.
India and England will meet in the fourth Test in Manchester, beginning on July 23.
