How Anil Kumble’s X handle paid tribute to his historic 10-wicket haul

Wednesday, February 7, marks 25 years since legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble claimed all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match against Pakistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (then Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium). With the feat, Kumble became the first Indian bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match.

Before him, only England off-spinner Jim Laker had achieved the perfect 10. Laker claimed all 10 wickets in the second innings of the fourth Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester in 1956. Incredibly, Laker finished with 19 wickets in the match, having picked up 9/37 in the first innings.

New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings when he achieved the feat against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2021. The heroics, though, came in a losing cause.

Coming back to Kumble, his X handle also celebrates his iconic feat of picking up all 10 wickets in an innings. How? The former leg-spinner's X handle features the numbers 1074 (@anilkumble1074), which signifies his bowling figures when he claimed all 10 wickets in the second innings of the Test against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999. Kumble bowled 26.3 overs, of which nine were maidens, and ended with figures of 10/74.

On Wednesday, the man himself took to his X handle to share a video of him claiming 10 wickets in the match against Pakistan. While posting the iconic clip, he wrote:

“25 years since this magical day! Time truly flies, but the memories as vivid as ever. Grateful for the love and support! 🙏🏻.”

Among Indian bowlers, Jasubhai Patel, Kapil Dev, and Subhash Gupte narrowly missed out all claiming 10 wickets in an innings. All three have picked up nine-wicket hauls in a Test innings.

How Anil Kumble dismantled Pakistan in the 1999 Delhi Test

Pakistan were set to chase a target of 420 in the Delhi Test in February 1999. The visitors got off to a brilliant start, as their openers added 101 in under 25 overs. Kumble broke the opening partnership by having Shahid Afridi caught behind for 41.

The leg-spinner then trapped Ijaz Ahmed lbw for a golden duck, while Inzamam-ul-Haq was cleaned up for 6. Mohammad Yousuf also fell to Kumble without scoring, adjudged lbw. After Moin Khan was out for 3, Kumble ended Saeed Anwar’s resistance for 69.

Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram (37), who offered stubborn resistance, was the last man out, caught by VVS Laxman as Pakistan were bowled out for 207.

