How to book tickets for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will take place in the T20 World Cup 2024 next Sunday, June 9. For the first time in the mega event's history, New York will host a battle between the two Asian giants. The venue for this epic clash is the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

No matter which place on earth India and Pakistan play a cricket match, there is always an insane demand for the stadium tickets. Last year, almost 100,000 fans were in attendance for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match at Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

While the newly-built venue in New York is not so big as the Narendra Modi Stadium, it can still hold around 33,000 to 34,000 fans. With the mega match just a week away, here is everything you need to know about the ticket booking.

Where to book tickets for India vs Pakistan match in New York?

A majority of the tickets for this grand encounter has been sold out. ICC has listed six different hospitality packages on its official website - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 - Online ticket sales. The names of the packages are Diamond Club, Cabanas, Premium Club Lounges, Corner Club, Pavilion Club and Boundary Club.

There are different prices for different categories and seats, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Fans can check out the official website of ICC to know the exact details of price, seat and the additional benefits available for the different clubs.

The electric atmosphere for the India vs Pakistan matches guarantees a once in a lifetime atmosphere for the fans at the stadium. Considering the epic last-ball thriller the two teams played out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground two years ago, it should not be a surprise if all tickets for the grand encounter in New York are sold out soon.

