How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match will take place on October 15. The world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, will play host to this match.

It will be the first time since 2012/13 that India will host Pakistan for an ODI match. The last time the Men in Green played a 50-over match against the Indian team in India was on January 6, 2013, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India defeated Pakistan by 10 runs in a low-scoring encounter on that day.

More than 10 years later, the two arch-rivals will meet in an ODI match on Indian soil once again, with the world's largest cricket stadium set to host the game. It is pertinent to note that Ahmedabad's old stadium hosted a T20I between India and Pakistan on December 28, 2012, where India won by 11 runs.

The newly built stadium will host an India vs Pakistan match for the first time ever. It has a seating capacity of 1,32,000, and fans across the world are eager to witness it live at the stadium. On that note, here is all you need to know about the tickets for the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

When will India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match tickets be available online?

Ticket sales for the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match will begin shortly. The tickets will be available on the official website of the International Cricket Council and the official ticketing partners' websites.

The majority of the tickets will be sold online for this match. Generally, tickets for India vs Pakistan matches are sold out in a few minutes.

What is the price of India vs Pakistan World Cup tickets?

The tickets price details will be available soon as well. Recently, Ahmedabad hosted the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The starting price for one ticket of that match was ₹1,000.

Ticket prices will likely be higher for the India vs Pakistan match because there will be a lot of demand for the passes.

