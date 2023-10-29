How can Bangladesh still qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-final after loss to Netherlands?

Bangladesh's chances of making it to the 2023 World Cup semi-finals hang by a thread following their humiliating 87-run loss to the Netherlands at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Having slumped to their fifth straight defeat in the showpiece event, only a miracle can ensure a top-four finish for Shakib Al Hasan and company. While mathematically they still have a chance to qualify, it is fair to say that they are on the brink of elimination.

Bangladesh need several things to work in their favor to be able to finish in the top four of the 2023 World Cup. For starters, they cannot afford any more losses.

The Bangla Tigers must win all their remaining three encounters to remain afloat in the ICC event. If they manage to do so, they will finish with eight points. Moreover, they must try to win by significant margins to better their net run rate.

Furthermore, if Australia and New Zealand win any one of their remaining three respective matches, it will be all over for Bangladesh. The two teams have eight points each at the moment, and one victory would take them to 10 points, which will be unachievable for Bangladesh.

Thus, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side would want Australia and New Zealand to lose all of their matches from here on. It doesn't end here as Bangladesh will also need Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to lose at least three of their remaining four games, considering that they are at four points each.

In addition to this, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and England would have to lose two of their remaining three matches for Bangladesh's chances to remain intact.

If all those aforementioned results go in their favor, Bangladesh would still need a better net run rate than Australia or New Zealand to finish inside the top four.

Bangladesh's performance in the ODI World Cup campaign so far

Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Dharamsala.

However, it has all been downhill for them since then, losing five games on the trot. Following five defeats, they are currently placed ninth in the points table, with a net run rate of -1.277.

Their remaining three 2023 World Cup fixtures are against Pakistan (October 31), Sri Lanka (November 6), and Australia (November 11).