How can India qualify for Super Fours after IND vs PAK match is washed out in Asia Cup 2023?

India earned one point from their Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in the group stage and are placed second in Group A. Their second match in the group round is against Nepal on Tuesday, September 5.

As India's match against Pakistan did not produce a result, their battle against Nepal has now become a do-or-die encounter. Although there's a minimal chance of India losing to debutants Nepal, the Men in Blue cannot afford to lose the game at any cost.

India and Nepal will clash in international cricket for the first time in what will be a high-stakes match for both nations. A win for either side can take them to the Asia Cup Super 4s round. If India win by a big margin, they can even topple Pakistan to finish first in the Group A points table.

On the other hand, in the unlikely scenario of Nepal emerging victorious on September 4, the debutants will secure the second spot in the Group A standings, thereby qualifying for the next round.

Who will qualify for Super 4s in Asia Cup 2023 if India vs Nepal match is abandoned due to rain?

If the India vs Nepal match in Asia Cup 2023 is abandoned due to rain, then India will qualify for the Super 4s. In case of a washout against Nepal, they will finish the group stage with two points while Nepal will only have one point to their name.

India are the favorites to join Pakistan in the Super 4s from Group A. The match between India and Nepal is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST on September 4.