“How can you lose two games with Jasprit Bumrah?” - Former cricketer on India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan was left surprised as to how Team India do not have a win in the ongoing series against England with Jasprit Bumrah in their playing XI. The Indian speedster has played two out of three matches in the series so far, at Headingley and Lord's, and the Men in Blue have gone on to lose both those matches. India recorded one of their most dominant overseas win during the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, while the pacer was being rested.

Ad

Despite missing a Test, Bumrah is the second-leading wicket-taker of the series, claiming 12 scalps at an average of 21.00, including two five-wicket hauls. However, his efforts have been in vain as he lacked support from other bowlers at Headingley, while the batters let the side down in the recently concluded Lord's Test.

"One thing that I would be worried about is that Jasprit Bumrah has played two Tests, and he has bowled like Jasprit Bumrah, but they have lost both those games. How can you lose two games with Jasprit? I'm not saying he can put pressure on the other bowlers, but do they step up when he is not around?" Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

Trending

India could not get over the line at Lord's despite Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul's heroics in the first innings, and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten fifty during the run chase. Vaughan suggested that a lack of self-belief was evident in the Indian team, but he also sensed an upward trend.

"You go back to last year, they lost at home to New Zealand, then they go to Australia, get beat in Australia. They have probably just lost that belief, that little bit of confidence that you require when things get tough. I think this is the week that will hurt India, the first week, you know, the dropped catches, that was it. But this week, they had England on a plate, ready to be taken. But what I am seeing in this Indian side is that they are not far off, they are really close," he added.

Ad

The Edgbaston win was a major morale booster, but the fact of the matter is that India only have two wins across their last 11 Tests. Despite playing some solid cricket, often outshining the hosts in some phases, India find themselves trailing in the five-match series against England with a couple of games left.

I feel they should have the same XI" - Dinesh Karthik on Team India's combination for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik remarked that the Men in Blue should retain the same playing XI for the do-or-die fourth Test against England. He noted Rishabh Pant's injury situation while adding that Jasprit Bumrah has to play the match in a bid to keep the series alive, before heading to The Oval for the finale.

Ad

There are also question marks regarding Karun Nair's form as he has not been able to make the most of his comeback. With only a set of starts at both No.6 and No.3, he averages 21.83 in the series after six innings.

"In terms of the XI, I feel they should have the same XI. I don't think you need to make much of a change. The only think I'd be looking at is how fit is Rishabh Pant, and somehow get Bumrah to play the next Test as well. Three Tests is what they want to play him, so you'd rather play the fourth Test knowing there is a chance of levelling the series, and then think about The Oval Test, rather than not having him around at Manchester. If the series gets done, there is no point thinking about spilled milk," Dinesh Karthik opined.

The fourth Test between the two heavyweights will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester from, Thursday, July 23, onwards. The Men in Blue have never won a Test at the iconic venue, recording a loss by an innings and 54 runs during their last visit in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news