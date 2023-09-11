Pakistan suffered a disappointing 228-run loss against India in their second Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday (September 11) at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India were clinical in all departments, scoring a daunting total of 356/2 in the first innings and then skittling out their opponents cheaply for 128. The heavy defeat not only deteriorated Pakistan's net run rate (-1.892) but also complicated their qualification scenario for the final of the tournament.

The Men in Green currently have two points from two games, after they won their first Super Four match against Bangladesh and then lost the next contest versus India. They only have one match left in this stage, against defending champions Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 14).

Bangladesh have lost both their matches so far and are practically out of the final race. It will most probably be a three-way battle between India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka for the two spots.

Sri Lanka and India will face off on Tuesday. The winner of this contest will have an edge and will likely take one of the slots in the first two positions in the Super 4 points table. India will then square off against Bangladesh in the last Super 4 match on Friday (September 15).

If India wins both their matches, they will top the points table and reach the finals. Pakistan can take the other spot in the summit clash if they manage to beat Sri Lanka on Thursday.

If Sri Lanka beats India and Pakistan in their upcoming games, then they will reach the final. Babar Azam's side will have a chance only when India loses against Bangladesh.

For Pakistan to have the best chance to reach the final, one of India or Sri Lanka should lose both of their remaining matches. They also have to win their game on Thursday and bag the two points to take the opportunity. If that does not happen, then the net run rate will come into the picture.

