How can West Indies qualify for 2023 World Cup after Super-Over loss to Netherlands?

West Indies suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the group stage of Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers earlier today (June 26) in Harare. A high-scoring 50-over contest ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 374 runs in their respective innings.

The Netherlands batted first in the Super Over, and Logan van Beek went all out against Jason Holder. Logan smashed 30 runs off six deliveries, setting an improbable target of 31 runs for the Men in Maroon.

Chasing 31 off six balls, West Indies lost two wickets for eight runs in five balls and lost the match by 22 runs. Courtesy of this loss, West Indies now hold the third position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers points table of Group A.

ICC @ICC



After scoring 30 in the Super Over, Logan van Beek defends with the ball



#CWC23 | #WIvNED: bit.ly/46m6m30 Netherlands have pulled off a heistAfter scoring 30 in the Super Over, Logan van Beek defends with the ball Netherlands have pulled off a heist 😍After scoring 30 in the Super Over, Logan van Beek defends with the ball 💥#CWC23 | #WIvNED: bit.ly/46m6m30 https://t.co/jFif3hayon

West Indies are on the verge of an early elimination from the WC 2023 Qualifiers now. Although the former two-time champions have secured a place in the Super Six round, they have dropped four points in the two matches against Zimbabwe and Netherlands.

West Indies may not make it to Cricket World Cup 2023

The format of the 2023 WC Qualifiers is such that the teams advancing to the Super Sixes from the group stage will carry the points of their respective matches against the other teams progressing from their group. Zimbabwe, Netherlands, and West Indies have qualified from Group A.

Zimbabwe beat both teams. So, they will carry four points, while the Netherlands will take two points to the next round. West Indies will have zero points in their account. Only the top two teams of the Super Sixes round will advance to the World Cup in India.

ICC @ICC



Logan van Beek goes berserk in the Super Over



#CWC23 | #WIvNED: bit.ly/46m6m30 Logan van Beek goes berserk in the Super Over 4⃣6⃣4⃣6⃣6⃣4⃣Logan van Beek goes berserk in the Super Over 🔥#CWC23 | #WIvNED: bit.ly/46m6m30 https://t.co/7fJ6uzAQc8

West Indies not only need to beat Sri Lanka, Scotland, and Oman, but they also need to hope that not more than one team finishes with more than eight points in the Super Sixes points table. At the moment, the chances of West Indies qualifying seem quite negligible.

Poll : 0 votes