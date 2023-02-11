How Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka Women stunned South Africa in thrilling Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener

Sri Lanka Women stunned hosts South Africa Women by three runs in a low-scoring thriller in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 10.

Chamari Athapaththu (68 off 50) led from the front with the bat, while Inoka Ranaweera (3/18), Oshadi Ranasinghe (2/20) and Sugandika Kumari (2/28) starred with the ball for Sri Lanka Women, even as South Africa paid the price for a lethargic batting display.

Bowling first after winning the toss, South Africa Women did well to restrict Sri Lanka to 129/4. After Nadine de Klerk dismissed Harshitha Madavi for 8, Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne 35 off 34 added 86 runs for the second-wicket partnership. Athapaththu hit 12 fours in her brisk half-century, while Gunaratne struck four boundaries in her crucial knock.

Both set batters, however, perished with the score on 114. Gunaratne was run-out by a direct hit from Tazmin Brits, while Athapaththu perished the next ball, caught at long-leg off Marizanne Kapp. Nilakshi de Silva was then cleaned up by Shabnim Ismail for 4 as South Africa Women did well to restrict Sri Lanka Women to under 130.

South Africa Women never got going in the chase and lost half their side for 72 before the 13th over as Sri Lanka kept chipping away. Openers Tazmin Brits (12) and Laura Wolvaardt (18) added 29 for the first wicket before Brits hit a full ball from Ranasinghe to extra cover.

Marizanne Kapp (11), Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon (10) all reached double figures but could not carry on. Anneke Bosch then chopped on to Kumari and was back in the dugout for a duck. Nadine de Klerk (7) holed out to long-on off Ranasinghe. South Africa Women’s hopes of victory firmly rested on skipper Sune Luus.

ICC @ICC



Sri Lanka have upset the odds to beat the hosts



: bit.ly/SAvSL-T20WC



#SAvSL | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp What a night! What a game!Sri Lanka have upset the odds to beat the hosts What a night! What a game!Sri Lanka have upset the odds to beat the hosts 🙌📝: bit.ly/SAvSL-T20WC#SAvSL | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp https://t.co/ZfH0vvpD41

The South African skipper seemed to be guiding the team towards victory. However, the hosts suffered a big blow when Ranaweera foxed Luus (28 off 27) and had her stumped. The equation came down to 13 runs off the last over, but South Africa did not have batters to take them home, finishing on 126/9.

“We want to play good cricket and try to go to the semi-finals” - Sri Lanka Women skipper Athapaththu

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Sri Lanka Women skipper Athapaththu hailed her team for their fantastic performance. She said at the post-match presentation:

“Our bowling attack and batting unit did really well in today's game. We knew South Africa are a very quality team and they are playing in their home conditions, but we played good cricket today and finally we won.

On Gunaratne, who played a fine hand in the win, she added:

“She is our U-19 captain and upcoming player, she showed how good she is today and I am really happy for her.”

Athapaththu signed off saying that Sri Lanka Women have upset some big teams in the past as well, but this time they want to reach the knockouts. The seasoned cricketer said:

“We upset some big teams on a couple of occasions, and this time we want to play good cricket and try to go to the semi-finals. This is my 8th T20 World Cup and I hope I can do better and help my team reach the semis.”

ICC @ICC



The



#SAvSL | #T20WorldCup | #POTM There is little doubt as to the star of the opening game!The @aramco Player of the Match is Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu There is little doubt as to the star of the opening game!The @aramco Player of the Match is Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu 🙌#SAvSL | #T20WorldCup | #POTM https://t.co/v1ayTkAB5u

On Saturday, West Indies will face England Women in a Group B match in Boland Park, Paarl. Australia will take on New Zealand in Group A at the same venue later.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score for 1st Test Updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates and News

Poll : 0 votes