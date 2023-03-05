How DC’s auction masterstroke led to Tara Norris becoming first bowler to take a five-fer in the WPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm seamer Tara Norris created history on Sunday, March 5, becoming the first player to claim a five-wicket haul in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

On Day 1 of the competition, Mumbai Indians' (MI) left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque claimed 4/11 in her team’s thumping 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. However, it took less than 24 hours for Norris to surpass Ishaque’s figures.

In the second match of WPL 2023, the 24-year-old left-arm pacer claimed 5/29 as DC hammered Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 60 runs. Defending a target of 224, Delhi held Bangalore to 163/8 as Norris dismissed Ellyse Perry (31), Disha Kasat (nine), Richa Ghosh (two), Kanika Ahuja (0), and Heather Knight (34).

Intriguingly, Norris was among the five overseas players to feature in DC’s playing XI against RCB. Delhi were able to do so because Norris is an associate nation player. As per the tournament rules, a franchise can include five overseas cricketers in their playing XI if one of them is from an associate nation.

Delhi Capitals picked up Norris at the WPL 2023 auction for her base price of ₹10 lakh. DC skipper Meg Lanning, South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, England’s Alice Capsey, and Australia’s Jess Jonassen were the other four overseas cricketers who featured in the playing XI in the match against RCB.

“Never thought I'd have an opportunity like this in my career” - Tara Norris

Speaking after being named Player of the Match for her fantastic bowling effort, Norris described it as an amazing feeling, adding that she never felt she would get such an opportunity. The elated youngster commented:

"Delighted. I think Meg (Lanning) and Shafali (Verma) started fantastically with the bat to take a bit of the pressure off the bowlers. But yeah, really happy. I never thought I'd have an opportunity like this in my career so just to be here has been absolutely amazing. So I'm absolutely delighted."

Asked about her favorite wicket, she replied:

“Probably the first was pretty special. Like I said, just to be here has been amazing. So the fact that I got a chance to play and have a bowl has been awesome.”

Interestingly, Delhi Capitals will be the only franchise that can field five overseas players in WPL 2023, since none of the other four teams purchased an associate nation player at the auction.

