"How do we get players back into form?" - Ian Healy concerned by lack of practice games for Australia ahead of India Tests

Former Australian gloveman Ian Healy has expressed concerns about no warm-up games in India ahead of the four-Test series. The 119-Test veteran suggests that players not used to playing in the sub-continent will require some tune-in.

Earlier, head coach Andrew McDonald had declared that they are comfortable with no practice matches, with opening batter Usman Khawaja also concurring with the same. However, McDonald said he prefers a center wicket for scenario-based training.

Speaking on SEN Radio about Khawaja's statement, Healy said it's an in-form batter's talk and that bowlers will need practice matches to acclimatize to the conditions and the grind. The 58-year-old observed that Australia do not have practice matches between the Tests either.

"That’s an in-form natural batsman talking. I think the spinners would like a ‘bowl-off’ into it and so the non-natural players who need some repetition and to grind before getting back into it. It’s not for everyone practice matches, but it is for some.

"How do we get players back into form? There’ll be no games in between the four Tests either. Someone who is going to be sitting on the bench for three matches might get dragged in, we’ve got to be careful."

Khawaja, who averaged a formidable 165.33 in Pakistan in three Tests last year, commented that conditions in warm-up matches might not necessarily resemble those in Tests. The left-hander backed himself to score against India's world-class spinners on the turning decks.

"I don’t need Morris getting stale or bored without form behind him" - Ian Healy

Healy stated that Khawaja might not face a problem while playing in those conditions, but a rookie like Lance Morris needs game time, adding:

"I am a little bit worried, not so much for Usman and that sort of personality that he’s got with great natural flair. But Lance Morris, I want to keep him revving, I would be looking to find games for a few of those.

"We want them to play games, see if there’s a club game if there is such a thing in India. I don’t need Morris getting stale or bored without form behind him."

Australia will start their campaign in India with the first Test starting on February 9th in Nagpur.

