'How? I've not played since August' - Stuart Broad on moving to 2nd in the ICC Test Bowlers Rankings

England pacer Stuart Broad has moved up one place in the latest ICC Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings, and now occupies the second position with 845 points.

The list was updated by the ICC earlier today, and Broad has gone past New Zealand’s Neil Wagner. Pat Cummins currently tops the charts with 904 points, and third on the table is Wagner with 840 points.

The upgrade has taken Broad by surprise, because he has not played a Test match for England since August 2020. The last time he played a game in whites was against Pakistan, before which he played against West Indies and South Africa.

The bowler, confused about his ranking, left a comment on the ICC’s Instagram post.

Stuart Broad's comment

Stuart Broad recently became only the second England player to 500 Test wickets

Stuart Broad celebrates after reaching 500 wickets. Photo source: Sky Sports

Talking about his performances in 2020, Stuart Broad picked up 13 wickets in three Tests against Pakistan, 16 wickets in two Tests against the West Indies and 14 wickets in four games against South Africa. He also moved up a rank in the ICC Test All-rounders Rankings to occupy 10th position with 222 points.

Advertisement

In July, the 34-year-old became only the second England player after James Anderson to reach 500 wickets in the longest format of the game. That feat also made him the seventh bowler to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets, after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519).

Over the course of his stellar Test career, Broad has taken 514 wickets at an economy of 2.94 and an average of 27.6. He has also scored 3335 runs with the bat at an average of 19.1.