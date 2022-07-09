"How about India take the '07 T20 WC approach" - Parthiv Patel on Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 preparations

Team India had a disappointing performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup as they failed to qualify for the semifinals. The Men in Blue could only manage wins against minnows Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia but were absolutely battered by Pakistan and New Zealand.

It was a shock for fans as Team India had arguably picked their strongest possible side yet failed to compete against the strong teams. With a new captain and a new team management in place, they will be hoping for a better performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Under.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has given his opinion on how the Men in Blue can perhaps think of building their squad. He suggested that they could find inspiration from the way they picked the squad for the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Back then, big stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid decided to step aside and let a young captain in MS Dhoni take a new-look team to South Africa. The move worked wonders as youngsters like Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, and RP Singh helped India win the title.

Here's what Parthiv had to say about the same on Twitter:

"Just a thought - how about India take the '07 T20 WC approach for this year's WC? More young faces and flamboyance. Would that work you think, given India's depth? Let's discuss."

Team India's big names back in squad for the final two T20Is vs England

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men got off to a cracking start in the T20I series against England as they thumped the hosts by 50 runs in the first game on Thursday. With big names like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah back in the squad now, it will be interesting to see how the visitors will shape up their playing XI for the final two T20Is to be played on July 9 and 10.

Team India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

